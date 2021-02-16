Seven Indiana Sprint Car Tracks Unite to Modify Hoosier Tire Rule

To discourage the need for the chemical altering of tires and to keep the competition as equal as possible, seven Indiana sprint car tracks have mutually agreed to modify their respective track tire rules for the 2021 season.

After careful consideration, the promoters agreed to allow an additional right-rear tire to be used by their 410 non-wing sprint car competitors. The tire choices will be the Hoosier 105/16.0-15 medium or the recently approved Hoosier H15 softer compound tire.

The group of dirt tracks includes Bloomington Speedway, Gas City I-69 Speedway, Kokomo Speedway, Lawrenceburg Speedway, Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Paragon Speedway, and Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt.

The Midwest Sprint Car Series (MSCS) will also adopt the same rule for 2021.

“We feel this is an opportunity for teams to choose a tire that is more suitable for the various track conditions they encounter throughout the season,” said Tom Helfrich, promoter of Tri-State Speedway and president of MSCS. “All seven tracks involved have a little different character to them in regards to track surfaces.”

Kokomo Speedway promoter Reece O’Connor said the group also considered the economic upside to adding the Hoosier H15 as an option.

“I strongly feel the addition of the H15 is a cost-effective alternative to adding or enhancing the current $3,000-to-$4,000 shock packages many teams are utilizing,” O’Connor said. “This gives the lower-budget teams a better opportunity to compete on a more level playing field. Bolting on a $200 right-rear tire is a lot cheaper than the further development and increased expense of shock technology, $1,600 tire bleeder systems, and other handling technology that’s taking place. I also think you’re going to see less dust, better track conditions, and a higher level of close, competitive racing that our fans deserve.”

Currently the USAC national midget series offers the same two tire compound choices, while the Hoosier H15 is common in World of Outlaws and All Star Circuit of Champions competition.

Restart Comms PR