JT, Justin Marks and more Join Music City GP Ownership Group

 Today the Music City Grand Prix is thrilled to announce additions to its previously announced ownership group for the inaugural urban street race in Nashville August 6-8, 2021.

 

Among those joining the group include notable GRAMMY Award-winning artist Justin Timberlake, who in 2011 backed late British driver Dan Wheldon’s winning effort in the Indianapolis 500 through a sponsorship with his clothing company William Rast. The ownership group will also include former Delta Airlines Chief Operating Officer Gil West, and NASCAR team owner and driver Justin Marks. Just last month, Marks’ Trackhouse Racing team announced a new addition to his team - GRAMMY Award-winning Latin artist Pitbull.

 

“I am incredibly proud of the ownership group we have assembled,” says Matt Crews, CEO of Music City Grand Prix, “Our group combines game changers in the world of business, music and motorsports. Each brings something unique to the table that will be invaluable as we merge motorsports, music and food into a one-of-a-kind event. This event will be one to remember and one to be celebrated year after year in the heart of Music City. We look forward to the team’s unique perspectives and the magic that soon will become the inaugural Music City Grand Prix.”

 

Other Owners Include:

 

Teddy Phillips - CEO Phillips and Jordan, Inc.

Kevin Clayton - President & CEO of Clayton Homes

Scott Borchetta-President & CEO of the Big Machine Label Group Scott Borchetta

Brad Lager-Chairman & CEO Herzog Contracting Corporation

JR Hand-President/CEO Hand Family Companies

Darby Campbell- Owner and President of Safe Harbor Development

Stanton Barrett - Movie Director, Stunt Coordinator, Race Car Driver

Drew Kitchen – Attorney Maynard Cooper

Andy Moats - EVP/Music Sports & Entertainment at Pinnacle Financial Partners

Amish Purohit – Alpha Development

John Thompson – CEO MTA Distributors

Ace Harrington- COO MTA Distributors

 

The three-day international festival of speed and sound will be staged on a temporary 2.17-mile grand prix circuit in downtown Nashville and around the Nissan Stadium campus. The course will cross the Cumberland River via the Korean Veterans Memorial Bridge, making the Music City Grand Prix one of the only events in motorsports to cross over a major body of water. In addition to a weekend of racing, attendees can look forward to the best Nashville has to offer, including live music performances by top artists, best-in-class chef-curated food experiences and entertainment that centers on speed in a way only Music City can serve up.

 

For more information on the Music City Grand Prix visit musiccitygp.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter at @musiccitygp. If you are interested in securing your seats now before the general public, the Music City Grand Prix is offering two distinctive membership initiatives filled with fantastic annual benefits. For details, please visit www.musiccitygp.com/membership.

 

