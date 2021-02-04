Richmond Raceway & Go Bowling Strike with Renewal of Go Bowling 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Entitlement

Richmond Raceway extends its relationship with the bowling industry as Go Bowling returns for the fourth consecutive season as the entitlement sponsor for the fall NASCAR Xfinity Series race. This year’s race will be pivotal at the second to last of the Xfinity Series regular season on Sept. 11.

“Go Bowling has been a long-time collaborative partner that continues to grow its presence in the Mid-Atlantic through our partnership,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “We look forward to working together again this year to bring the community of bowling and motorsports fans together at America’s Premier Short Track.”

“We are proud to renew our partnership with Richmond Raceway as amplifying our message on the benefits of bowling to NASCAR fans continues to have an impact,” said Jim Decker, President of the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America. “Bowling continues to be a fun, safe and healthy sports activity for family and friends to engage, so our collaboration with Richmond Raceway helps us share this message to support and grow the sport of bowling across the country.”

Go Bowling is the consumer-facing brand of the bowling industry. Its website, GoBowling.com, is the go-to site for consumers to learn more about the sport of bowling, including information about 2,000 bowling centers around the country. The site helps fans find local bowling centers, promotional offers, bowling video tips, and other bowling information. To learn more about Go Bowling, visit gobowling.com.

Go Bowling is also the entitlement sponsor for the Go Bowling at The Glen NASCAR Cup Series race at Watkins Glen International, a NASCAR legacy track. The brand previously has been an entitlement sponsor at Kansas Speedway and Pocono Raceway, as well as a sponsor for several teams at various levels of the sport including Stewart-Haas Racing. Richmond Raceway and the bowling industry partnered to host the PWBA Tour Championship from 2017-2019.

Richmond Raceway PR