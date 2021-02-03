Fr8Auctions to sponsor Atlanta truck race in new partnership with AMS

Fr8Auctions and Atlanta Motor Speedway have forged a partnership under which the Atlanta-based firm will sponsor several events at the historic speedway.

Under the multi-year agreement Fr8Auctions will be the entitlement sponsor of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2021 and beyond. The Fr8Auctions 200 will be the opening act of Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend on Saturday, March 20.

“Motorsports have been a great way for us to drive awareness of our auctions and partnering with our home track in Atlanta Motor Speedway is an exciting opportunity to build on that,” said Fr8Auctions founder, Marcus Barela. “We’re excited to kick things off with the Fr8Auctions 200 on March 20.”

In addition to the Fr8Auctions 200, Fr8Auctions will also partner with Atlanta Motor Speedway for several more events across the speedway’s event calendar. The asset liquidation firm is no stranger to motorsports, having sponsored several competitors in the NASCAR ranks.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a partner who shares our enthusiasm for racing,” said Atlanta Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager, Brandon Hutchison. “I look forward to working with Marcus and his team at Fr8Auctions to put on great events for our fans to enjoy.”

During the March 20 NASCAR doubleheader, the Fr8Auctions 200 precedes the EchoPark 250 Xfinity Series race. The spring NASCAR weekend is headlined by the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, March 21. Saturday-only tickets start at just $35 and weekend packages for all three races are available starting at just $59.

To get more information or purchase tickets to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s NASCAR weekends, visit AtlantaMotorSpeedway.com or call 877-9-AMS-TIX.

AMS PR