Texas Motor Speedway hires Chris Mosqueda as special events manager

Texas Motor Speedway has hired event and facility management executive Chris Mosqueda as special events manager for the multi-purpose facility celebrating its 25 th season of speed.

Mosqueda comes to No Limits, Texas, from the Texas Rangers Baseball Club where he spent the previous three years as event operations manager. His assisted in the direction, supervision and scheduling of all aspects of operations, including event conversions; technical services; event services, including ADA compliance; public safety; security; custodial services and parking departments.

The Fort Worth native will be responsible for working with all of the speedway’s partners pertaining to events that take place on the property, including car shows, expos, concerts, and many others.

“ This new position is diving into many realms within the organization – I am excited about providing value to our clients and our internal stakeholders that are involved in the process for coordinating, booking and executing special events at Texas Motor Speedway,” said Mosqueda. “Keeping the client top of mind, will be our number one property and providing solutions while having a world class facility at our disposal is a differentiator in this market for sure! The success NASCAR achieved in being one of the first sports to come back last year shows just how well we are positioned and willing to adapt and that’s exciting to be a part of. To be part of the Speedway Motorsports family, which is continuing to push forward in maximizing usage of each speedway, is a unique opportunity that I look forward to thriving in.”

Mosqueda has previous experience in facility operations with the San Francisco Giants and the University Athletic Association at the University of Florida. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology and Health from the University of Texas at Austin and an Master of Science in Sports Management from the University of Florida at Gainesville.

“The opportunities for a company, group or organization to host an event at Texas Motor Speedway are endless and, with 1,500 acres to work with, the only real question is to determine which part of the facility best suits their needs,” Texas Motor Speedway President/General Manager Eddie Gossage said. “The knowledge and expertise Chris brings to his new role positions him perfectly to provide our current and future partners with a seamless and successful experience.”

Mosqueda began his new role January 25 and reports to Jason Wonderly, Vice President of Sales.

