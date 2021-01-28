Richmond Raceway to Host First 2021 Track Laps for Charity on March 13

Richmond Raceway will host the first Track Laps for Charity of the year on Saturday, March 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Track Laps for Charity offer fans the opportunity to drive their personal vehicles around America’s Premier Short Track for a donation of $20. All proceeds will benefit Richmond Raceway Cares and the Henrico Firefighter Foundation.

“Track Laps for Charity is a one-of-a-kind experience for fans to drive their family and friends around America’s Premier Short Track for a good cause,” said Richmond President Dennis Bickmeier. “Thanks to our loyal fans for their support of the Henrico Firefighter Foundation and Richmond Raceway Cares.”

To download the Henrico Firefighter Foundation logo, click here.

“The Henrico Firefighter Foundation is delighted to be a part of Track Laps for Charity at Richmond Raceway,” said Stokes Grymes, President, Henrico Firefighter Foundation. “Start your engines for a fun family experience that benefits both our foundations and all Henrico residents.”

The Henrico Firefighter Foundation was established to aid and assist the Henrico County, Virginia Division of Fire firefighters, first responders, emergency response personnel, emergency medical services personnel, civilian staff, retirees and volunteers to accomplish the mission of the Division of Fire.

The Foundation assists citizens before, during and after a time of crisis, disaster or emergency incident, including immediate emergency relief, monetary support and education. This is accomplished by supporting all things necessary to accomplish the mission of the Division of Fire, including assistance with ceremonies and receptions for firefighter graduations, retirements, promotion and recognition programs. Additionally, the Foundation provides grants and scholarships for Division personnel to attend conferences, seminars, training, education events and other programs.

For more information about the Henrico Firefighter Foundation, visit henricofirefighterfoundation. org.

To participate in Track Laps for Charity, fans must sign up in advance by visiting richmondraceway.com/tracklaps.

All drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid state-issued driver’s license.

Driver and passengers must sign Track Laps for Charity waivers in the presence of track personnel.

All participants must adhere to Virginia state laws regarding the usage of seat belts and child safety restraints.

Passenger vehicles only; motorcycles are not permitted.

Maximum speed is 55 miles per hour and regulated by Richmond personnel in the Official Toyota Camry Pace Car.

Drivers must stay up to speed and refrain from lagging behind in order to speed up.

For the safety of fans and staff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participants in Track Laps for Charity must remain inside their vehicles at all times.

Track Laps for Charity may be postponed or canceled due to inclement weather or safety conditions. If a cancellation is necessary, Richmond will make its best effort to contact guests in advance of their visit.

For more information on Richmond Track Laps, visit richmondraceway.com/tracklaps.

For more information about Richmond Raceway Cares at richmondraceway.com/ richmondracewaycares.

Richmond Raceway PR