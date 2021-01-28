Palm Beach International Raceway Release 2021 Schedule

Palm Beach International Raceway Release 2021 Schedule
Palm Beach International Raceway (PBIR), South Florida’s premier destination for motorsports fans, release an action-packed schedule for 2021. The busy multi-use facility will see more than 200 days of activity.  
 
The action for spectators gets off to a ground-pounding start at the famed drag strip March 5-7 with the return of the Pro Winter Warm-up, featuring Top Fuel Dragster and Nitro Funny Car teams testing, as they prepare for their new season.  
 
Be part of the filming of Discovery Channel’s incredibly popular “Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings” as they return to PBIR for a family friendly two-day show April 2-3.
 
American Muscle Car Nationals makes its debut at PBIR May 29th, and the 40th Annual Citrus Nationals, the largest drag racing event in South Florida, is November 27-28. 
 
Other events at the dragstrip include Diesel Motorsports; Cars and Coffee; Street Warriorz; the International Roll Racing Association (IRRA); Dick Moroso Memorial 5-day Bracket Championship; IHRA Summit SuperSeries; and New Year’s Nationals. 
 
PBIR’s 2.2-mile road course features numerous events such as PBIR Streetcar Track Day, US Drift Circuit, SCCA Race weekends, Florida Track Days (motorcycles) and the prestigious Palm Beach Driving Club. 
 
Action at the Cosmo Tires Autocross track heats up this season with 19 events as competitors vie for the 2021 Autocross League Championship. 
 
Also hosting events are PBIR’s Bertil Roos Racing School, the leading school for high quality, European-style road racing in the United States, offering opportunities to drive an open wheel car.  
 
Hooked on Driving, America’s #1 non-competitive performance driving program offers opportunities for car enthusiasts to drive their own car on PBIR's track beginning Sunday, February 7th.
 
For more information about the 2021 schedule at Palm Beach International Raceway visit RacePBIR.com or call (561)622-1400.
