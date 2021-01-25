Race stages lengths announced for 2021 Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR events

NASCAR officials announced the stage lengths for all three of its major touring series today, including each of the 2021 races scheduled at Bristol Motor Speedway.



The highly-anticipated Food City Dirt Race on Sunday, March 28 (3:30 p.m., FOX, PRN), the first dirt race for the NASCAR Cup Series in more than 50 years, will be divided into three stages for a 250-laps total. The first stage will be 75 laps, followed by another 75-lapper in stage two and what promises to be a thrilling 100-lap final stage on the temporary dirt surface at The Last Great Colosseum, which will feature 19-degree banking in the turns.



The Camping World Truck Series’ Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt (8 p.m., FS1, MRN), scheduled for Saturday March 27 under the lights, will be showcased in a 150-lap race that will be broken into stages of 40, 50 and 60 laps.



All three of NASCAR’s major touring series will visit Thunder Valley in September and will compete on the traditional all-concrete half-mile track. The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race (7:30 p.m., NBCSN and PRN) on Saturday night, Sept. 18, will once again serve as the Round of 16 elimination race in the Cup Series Playoffs and will be split up into stages of 125, 125 and 250 laps for a total of 500 laps.



The Food City 300 (7:30 p.m., NBCSN and PRN) on Friday night, Sept. 17, will serve as the regular season finale and will set the field for the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs. The three stages of the race will be 85, 85 and 130 laps.



The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (9 p.m., FS1 and MRN) on Thursday night, Sept. 16, will serve as the Camping World Truck Series’ first playoff elimination race in the Round of 10 with stages of 55, 55 and 90 laps.



To make the event as safe as possible for all attendees, BMS is instituting procedures to reduce contact and crowd density as guests and competitors purchase tickets, enter the grounds, enjoy the event and depart the facility. Face coverings will be a required accessory in high-traffic areas inside and outside the stadium for all guests who attend. The “Mask Up” campaign is part of an important initiative by Bristol Motor Speedway that strongly encourages the public to wear face coverings, not only when they are visiting the Speedway, but also when they are out in the surrounding communities as well, and to follow all of the necessary protocols and guidelines to do their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.



Founded in 1961, Bristol Motor Speedway is celebrating its 60th anniversary in 2021 and will reflect on the great moments that have made the multi-use sports and entertainment destination one of the very best for creating wow moments and cherished memories for fans. Home to epic NASCAR races and other major motorsports events, as well as NFL and college football games, a wide variety of music concerts and other captivating events, Bristol Motor Speedway has shined in the spotlight on many occasions throughout the past six decades. The latest venture to host a return to NASCAR’s roots of dirt racing will certainly add to that legacy.



2021 NASCAR STAGE LENGTHS FOR RACES AT BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY:

March 27, Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 40/50/60 (150 laps)



March 28, Food City Dirt Race NASCAR Cup Series, 75/75/100 (250 laps)



Sept. 16, UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, 55/55/90 (200 laps)



Sept. 17, Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series, 85/85/130 (300 laps)



Sept. 18, Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race NASCAR Cup Series, 125/125/250 (500 laps)



