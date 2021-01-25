Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru Experience Coming to zMAX Dragway, Feb. 12-21

More than 70 photorealistic dinosaurs are ready to return from extinction to invade Charlotte. The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru, the nation’s largest touring dinosaur exhibit, will migrate to the Charlotte Motor Speedway February 12-21 after welcoming legions of guests to sold-out weekends across the country.

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru will transform the outdoor parking area of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s zMAX Dragway into an interactive drive-thru experience, featuring more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs, as well as our 50 foot-long Megalodon! Jurassic Quest's herd of animatronic dinos are displayed in realistic scenes that allow guests to experience them roaring and moving as they drive through the tour. Although the drive-thru experience means visitors will stay safe inside their vehicle, they’ll still need to avoid the swinging tail of our 50 foot-long Spinosaurus!

More than 300,000 vehicles and 1.5 million people have attended the Jurassic Quest Drive Thru since the national tour launched in mid-July with stops in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, Oklahoma City, Detroit, Atlanta, Cincinnati, Ft. Lauderdale, Tampa, Houston and more.

The Jurassic Quest Drive Thru is the only place to encounter some of the largest dinosaurs to ever roam the Earth, and some of the eeriest marine creatures to ever lurk the ocean’s depths, from the safety of your family vehicle. Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with our adventure-for-all-ages online audio tour that will lead them through the thrilling dinosaur safari. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish, and special accommodations can be made for the hearing impaired. For $49 per vehicle (8 people or less), your dino crew can time-travel and enjoy about an hour-long ride back in time.

Jurassic Quest worked in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur was painstakingly replicated in every detail, depicting how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved!

In addition to the life-like dinosaur exhibits, there will be opportunities to visit with our one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and our team of dino trainers as well as the chance to capture the moment with a safari-style photo of your vehicle and family transported back in time via a Jurassic setting complete with a dinosaur backdrop. All attendees will leave with the same bragging rights, “We Survived Jurassic Quest 2021!” One photo per family is included with ticket purchase.

Designed to be thrilling but not scary for our littlest adventurers, big or small, young or old, guests of Jurassic Quest have a dino-mite time!

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Jurassic Quest takes extra precautionary measures to provide a clean and safe event and operates under COVID-19 safety protocols in accordance with county, state and CDC guidelines. Guests are to remain in vehicles and to wear masks in the event they exit the vehicle in allowed areas. Social distancing rules are requested of all guests and maintained by Jurassic Quest crew. We sanitize equipment, dinosaurs and workstations frequently and thoroughly throughout the entirety of the event. Our employees apply hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly throughout each day, in addition to wearing masks. Guest safety and enjoyment is our top priority.

TICKETS & LOGISTICS

Jurassic Quest Drive Thru adventurers will need to buy tickets in advance online at www.jurassicquest.com. Tickets are $49 per vehicle and include a 100% ticket guarantee that in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason, ticket purchases will be automatically refunded for the full purchase amount. Guests must travel through the drive-thru in the comfort of their own vehicle – no rentals or golf carts will be provided, and walkers are not allowed. To ensure participant safety, all guests must ride inside their vehicles (yes, pets inside vehicles are allowed), no riders in truck beds, however. Trailers are also not allowed – we’re worried they might tempt the hungry dinos too much! Oversized vehicles and vehicles with 9 or more riders are permitted but will need to contact Customer Service, [email protected] com, for pricing and scheduling. A full list of Frequently Asked Questions can be found online at https://www.jurassicquest.com/ drive-thru-faqs.

Event:

Jurassic Quest Drive-Thru

Admission:

Tickets available online

Cost for entry:

$49 per vehicle

Where:

Charlotte Motor Speedway (zMAX Dragway – 6570 Bruton Smith Blvd Concord, NC 28027)

When:

February 12-21, 2021 (closed Monday & Tuesday, February 15-16)

Hours:

Friday, February 12: 11 am – 8 pm

Saturday, February 13: 9 am – 9 pm

Sunday, February 14: 9 am – 8 pm

Monday and Tuesday, February 15-16: Closed

Wednesday and Thursday, February 17-18: 1 pm – 8 pm

Friday, February 19: 9 am – 8 pm

Saturday, February 20: 9am – 9 pm

Sunday, February 21: 9 am – 8 pm

CMS PR