Kingsport Speedway Releases 2021 Schedule

Kingsport Speedway is looking for some dirt racing fans to make their way over to the “Concrete Jungle” in March.

Speedway officials released the track’s 2021 schedule Thursday with the first race slated for Friday, March 26. It’s the same weekend as the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the hopes are some Cup Series fans will come check out the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series action at Kingsport’s 3/8-mile oval.

That event comes after three weeks of testing starting on March 6. The Kingsport Speedway schedule runs through Sept. 10 with ticket prices the same as last season — $12 for adults and kids 12-under free.

Despite the challenges of 2020, Kingsport Speedway was able to have a full season of racing.

“There was so much shut down in 2020 and events that didn’t happen. We were happy to bring everybody in the Tri-Cities some short track racing,” Kingsport Speedway General Manager Karen Tunnell said. “Getting the schedule out, it gives everybody something to look forward to.”

Late Model Stock returns as the featured class. Other classes include Sportsman, Mod 4, Pure 4 and Pure Street. A new racing class is also set to debut.

“We’re in the process of building a V-6 entry level class, really affordable where around $1,500 you can get in a car. We’re working on the rules now,” Tunnell said.

The track is offering other affordable ways to get behind the wheel. Kingsport Speedway is debuting time-trial Tuesday, where you bring your street car and make passes to turn a fast lap. They’re also working on the Kingsport Miniway schedule and will have rental karts to test through the week.

The high-powered karts were purchased from NASCAR driver Blake Jones.

A special event for spectators, the popular Southeast Super Truck Series is scheduled to return June 19.

Kres VanDyke is the defending Late Model Stock track champion. Other 2020 champions were: Kyle Barnes (Sportsman), Kevin Canter (Mod 4), Billy Byington (Pure 4) and Tony Dockery (Pure Street).

Full Schedule: Tentative and subject to change. All times Eastern standard.

(LM) Late Model - (SPTS) Sportsman - (PS) Pure Street - (P4) Pure 4 (M4) Mod 4 - (V6)

March 6th - Open Practice 12 pm to 5 pm

March 13th - Open Practice 12 pm to 5 pm

March 20th - Open Practice 11 am to 4 pm

March 25th - Open Practice 3 pm to 9 pm

March 26th -1st Race Model City Night LM, P4, PS, M4, SPTS

April 2nd - Twin P4, LM, SPTS, PS, M4

April 9th - OFF

April 16th - Mountain Empire Fence Co Twin SPTS, P4, PS V6, LM

April 23rd - OFF

April 30th - Chain Race, Twin PS, M4, P4, LM , SPTS

May 7th - Twin LM, SPTS, M4, P4, PS

May 14th - Patriot Mining Night LM, SPTS, P4, PS, V6

May 21st - LM, SPTS, PS, P4, M4

May 28th - Legends Tribute Night LM, SPTS, P4, PS, V6

June 4th - LM, SPTS, P4, PS, M4

June 11th - Triple K Trucking Night LM, SPTS, P4, PS, M4

June 18th - OFF

June 19th - Southeast Super Truck Series

June 25th - Q Bargain Outlet Night LM, SPTS, P4, PS, M4

July 2nd - WQUT Independence Night **FIREWORKS** Twin P4, PS, LM, SPTS, V6

July 9th - OFF

July 16th - Hot Rod Car Show Night LMSC, SPTS, P4, PS, M4

July 23rd - LMSC, SPTS, P4, PS, V6

July 30th - Patriot Recycling Night Twin Pure Street, LM, P4, M4, SPTS

Aug 6th - Big Rig Night LM, P4, PS, SPTS, V6

Aug 13th - Twin P4, LM, PS, SPTS, M4

Aug 20th - Twin LM, SPTS, V6, P4, PS

Aug 27th - Twin M4, LM, SPTS, PS, P4

Sept 3rd - Twin SPTS, LM, V6, PS, P4

Sept 10th - Championship Night LM, SPTS, V6, M4, PS, P4

KPS PR