Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience coming to Perris Auto Speedway March 18 and 21

Southern California race fans who want to get a real feel of what it is like to drive a true race car on a legendary racetrack can do so when the Kenny Wallace Dirt Racing Experience returns to Perris Auto Speedway on March 18th and 21st.

The two sessions will allow fans to either drive a car on the famous half-mile clay oval by themselves or they can do a ride along with a race car driver. Cars available for fans to steer on the track at the Experience include a Legends Modified, Late Model, Big Block Modified, UMP Modified or a Sprint Car. A description of each of the cars is available at the following link. https://dirtracewithkenny.com/cars/

Packages range from five to 50 laps. To make reservations or for more information, fans can call (401) 543-FAST or go to the Experience website https://dirtracewithkenny.com/.

