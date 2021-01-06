Camping out: Elevating the fans’ race-day experience at World Wide Technology Raceway

For decades, camping at the speedway has been a popular part of the auto racing experience for thousands of motorsports fans. Taking a recreational vehicle or camper to a race offers many attractive advantages over airports, rental cars and hotels. According to Barron’s, 2020 was a near-record year for RV sales and industry experts predict a 19.5% sales surge in 2021. World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, has recognized the popularity of, and demand for, camper and RV space and will up its game for the 2021 season.

“World Wide Technology Raceway’s footprint has increased more than four times in just eight years,” said WWTR Executive Vice President and General Manager Chris Blair. “With that growth we’ve added more than 200 acres of additional parking and camping space. Our schedule continues to grow each year, which multiplies the opportunity for fans to spend a weekend at the races.

“We know that more and more people are looking for unique ways to enjoy their homes on wheels. Camping at the track takes the weekend getaway and race-day experience to a new level. Trackside camping allows you to be up-close and personal to the action. The campground on the outskirts of our property offers families the opportunity to enjoy the races, then enjoy the attractions of downtown St. Louis. We offer something for everyone.”

Weekend camping starts as low as $50 for all 2021 major and mid-major events at WWTR and multiple tiers of options are offered for all races.

Camping options start at only $50 for these 2021 WWTR events:

American Drag Racing League (ADRL) – March 26-27

Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Frostbuster – April 22-25

Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia drags – May 7-8

Nitto Tire NMRA/NMCA Super Bowl of Street-Legal Drag Racing – May 14-16

Street Car Super Nationals – July 9-10

Summer Speed event at the drag strip – August 13-14

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series-NTT INDYCAR SERIES Weekend – August 20-21

Formula Drift – August 26-28

NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series Midwest Nationals – September 24-26

All-American Hot Rod Drags – October 1-3

DragToberFest – October 14-17

ADRL Dragstock – October 22-23

For more information on WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR