Bristol Dragway to serve as Sullivan County COVID-19 vaccination location from Janrary 7 - March 12

Historic Bristol Dragway will serve as one of the Sullivan County COVID-19 vaccination locations for the next two months it was announced today by officials from the track and Sullivan County Health Department.



Vaccinations for Phase 1a1 and 1a2, for individuals who are 75 years of age and older, will be distributed at the Dragway starting Thursday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The daily schedule is subject to change pending vaccine availability, please check the Sullivan County Regional Health Department website www.sullivanhealth.org for the latest information.



No appointments are required. The vaccinations will be given via a drive-thru system. Vehicles will enter at the Bristol Dragway entrance off Highway 394, make an immediate right and follow the service road to Copperhead Rd. At Copperhead Rd., vehicles will make a left, go over the hill and follow the line to the vaccination registration point. All individuals will receive the vaccinations in their vehicles, and must remain in their vehicles at all times during the vaccination process. Once vaccinated, vehicles will be directed to a waiting area before being released.



“We are proud to partner with the Sullivan County Health Department and open our facility to assist with the COVID-19 vaccination process,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway & Dragway. “Anytime we are presented with an opportunity to utilize this great facility to support our community, especially an initiative of this magnitude, we are eager to help.”

Bristol Dragway PR