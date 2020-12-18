WWTR's charitable foundation: Raceway Gives launches Chase the Ace progressive jackpot game

Raceway Gives’ “Chase the Ace” progressive jackpot game launched on Thursday, December 17. Tickets for the game — similar to the popular Queen of Hearts progressive jackpot game — may be purchased at https://racewaycta.org/.

Raceway Gives is the charitable foundation of World Wide Technology Raceway and also operates the Raceway 50-50 program.

For more information on WWTR, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Parler, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR

