Five Flags Speedway ARCA Tickets Go On Sale Tuesday December 15

Reserved and general admission tickets for the February 27, 2021 Pensacola 200 at Five Flags Speedway, in Pensacola, FL are set to go on sale. Joining ARCA Menards Series East will be the Vore’s Compact Touring Series and the Lloyd’s Glass Pure Stocks, making it a three division show. Tickets officially go on sale Tuesday afternoon, December 15, at 1:00 PM.

ARCA made its return to Five Flags Speedway in 2019 and also ran an event late in the 2020 season at the popular venue. Both events have been highly entertaining. Michael Self took the victory in 2019, while Sam Mayer bested a strong field to end up in the winner’s circle this past season.

The February 27 event will be action packed as ARCA will be joined by the Vore’s Compact Touring Series powered by Mercer County Electric and the Lloyd’s Glass Pure Stocks. It will be the first appearance at the track for the Vore’s Compacts, while the Pure Stocks are a weekly class at the track, known for putting on exciting action.

Starting Tuesday afternoon at 1:00 PM, fans may purchase tickets by calling the ARCA ticket hotline at 850-941-4343. Those who purchased reserved seats for the 2020 ARCA event shall call as soon as possible to reserve their favorite seats again for the 2021 event. The ticket office staff will do their best to keep those seats on hold for renewals.

Reserved tickets are available for the turn one and two stands as well as the top three rows in the rest of the grandstands. Advance sale reserved tickets are available for $30 each, while general admission tickets are $25.

For more information on the event, which is a co-promotion of Five Flags Speedway and Track Enterprises, call 850-941-4343 or visit www.fiveflagsspeedway.com or www.trackenterprises.com.

Track Enterprises PR