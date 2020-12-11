Modifieds Added to NASCAR Race Weekend Lineup at “The Magic Mile” July 17, 2021

The New England fan-favorite Whelen Modified Tour has been added to the weekend lineup for New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s 2021 NASCAR race weekend, which now kicks off with Doubleheader Saturday, July 17, featuring the NWMT Nor’Easter 100 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Lakes Region 200. The NASCAR Cup Series will cap off the weekend with the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, Sunday, July 18.

"The modifieds always put on one heck of a show for race fans at 'The Magic Mile,'" said David McGrath, executive vice president and general manager of New Hampshire Motor Speedway. "They've been racing at Loudon since the very beginning, and we're so happy that tradition will continue in 2021."

The July 17, 2021 Nor’Easter 100 will mark the 79th Loudon appearance by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, which has been racing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway since it opened in 1990. The event will again be part of the annual NASCAR Cup Series race weekend, July 17-18, 2021.

Tickets:

Adult tickets are available at https://www.NHMS.com/Events/ Foxwoods-Resort-Casino-301/ Tickets starting at $35 for Doubleheader Saturday, featuring the Nor’Easter 100 and Lakes Region 200, and $49 for Sunday’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Tickets for kids 12 and under are free on Saturday and just $10 on Sunday. Further details can be found on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway website or by calling 833-4LOUDON.

Follow Us:

Keep track of all of New Hampshire Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and NHMS mobile app.

NHMS PR