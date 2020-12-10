Michigan International Speedway's Track and Toy Drive Collects Toys and Food for Local Community

A community coming together for the benefit of others is what holiday time is all about, and that’s precisely what happened this past weekend at Michigan International Speedway when the track hosted its annual Track and Toy Drive on Saturday, December 5.

Guests were able to take their cars for laps around the historic 2-mile oval of MIS in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy or a non-perishable food item. Nearly 1,600 vehicles came through the grounds of the track to take advantage of this opportunity for them, while at the same time providing relief for others who require it the most.

The unprecedented traffic of contributors resulted in the track collecting six truckloads of food for the St. Mary of Good Counsel in Adrian as well as the Brooklyn Food Pantry. More than 40 boxes of toys were donated, which went to the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots in both Jackson and Lenawee Counties.

“We were overwhelmed with the support at the event and all the toy donations we received,” said Jim Pibbles, the Lenawee County coordinator for Toys for Tots. “The great turnout will help support so many families in the local community this holiday season.”

“We can’t thank our community enough for the tremendous turnout we had over the weekend,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “Getting into the holiday spirit can be difficult during these challenging times, but the response from our guests was remarkable, and that generosity will go a long way in making the holidays a little more special for those in need. We have such a wonderful community and fans, and this further demonstrates how amazing they both are – thank you.”

Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays, will continue to be held at the track through December 31. Hours for the 5-mile drive-thru display are 5:30 – 9:00 pm, Sunday – Thursday; 5:30 – 10:00 pm, Friday & Saturday. Admission prices are $25 per car Sunday – Thursday and $30 on Friday & Saturday. Mini-buses, limousines and motor homes are $45 each while tour buses are $100. Cash and credit cards are accepted. For more information, go to www.mispeedway.com.

Michigan International Speedway’s 2021 NASCAR weekend will be held August 20-22. It will consist of an ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, August 20, a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on August 21 and capped by the NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 on Sunday, August 22.

Tickets for the 2021 NASCAR race weekend at MIS are available at mispeedway.com/tickets.

MIS PR