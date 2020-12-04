Join Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s Special Edition ‘Fuel Up Friday’ Free Zoom Cast Featuring Borg-Warner Trophy Sculptor William Behrends on December 11

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum’s “Fuel Up Fridays” are normally a members-only affair, but in these trying times, the Museum cordially invites all fans to begin Friday, Dec. 11 with a free 8-9 a.m. (ET) Zoom cast featuring Borg-Warner Trophy sculptor William Behrends and host Dave Furst.

The Borg-Warner Trophy is an icon of art deco design and has been the official trophy of the Indianapolis 500 since 1936, and Behrends’ artistic skill has added to the trophy’s lore with every sterling silver winner’s likeness since he created Arie Luyendyk’s bas-relief image following the “Flying Dutchman’s” 1990 Indianapolis 500 victory.

Behrends and Furst, the vice president of communications for INDYCAR and longtime TV and radio broadcaster, will discuss Behrends’ passion for the Indy 500 going back to his Wisconsin roots, his body of work as a sculptor across the sports and civic spectrums, and the fascinating and detailed process required to create the sterling silver image of every Indianapolis 500 winner.

Registration is required but easily completed by clicking, or copying and pasting into your browser, the following address: https://bit.ly/BehrendsFuel_w .

Since he began sculpting at the age of 26, Behrends has been commissioned to immortalize a wide variety of subjects, from the 2-inch tall “500” winners’ likenesses to statues honoring Baseball Hall of Famer Willie Mays, automotive pioneer Henry Ford II, golf legend Bobby Jones and Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. Behrends maintains his studio in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains near Tryon, North Carolina.

Submit questions for William: Fans are encouraged to submit questions (one per person, please) which Furst will ask Behrends throughout the Zoom Cast. Be sure to put your name and hometown on the question and submit it to the IMS Museum’s Mike Thomsen at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. (ET) Wednesday, Dec. 9.