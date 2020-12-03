Sam Martin Named Memphis International Raceway General Manager

Memphis International Raceway (MIR) and their parent company IRG Sports + Entertainment announce Sam Martin as the sports venue’s general manager.

Martin brings a vast amount of motorsports industry knowledge, facility management, event marketing and drag strip operations experience to the largest motorsports facility in the Mid-South.

“I am excited for the opportunity to lead the Memphis International Raceway team as we prepare for a full 2021 season,” Martin said. “I look forward to finalizing our 2021 schedule and meeting our racers and partners.”

Martin will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 342-acre multi-use facility which includes a combined quarter and eighth-mile dragstrip, 1.8-mile road course and three-quarter mile, high-banked paved oval.

Martin has spent his career in motorsports, most recently serving as operations director at Route 66 Raceway, Joliet, Ill.

Before joining Route 66 Raceway, Martin was the West Central Services Coordinator for the NHRA (National Hot Rod Association). Prior to joining the NHRA, Martin was the public relations coordinator at World Racing Group, series director at Chris Duncan Race Cars Pro Mod Series and worked at the drag strip at Worldwide Technology Raceway.

Martin is a graduate of Lindenwood University, St. Charles, Mo.

In addition to MIR, IRG Sports + Entertainment (IRGSE) owns the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA), Bertil Roos Racing School, Cordova (Ill.) International Raceway, Maryland International Raceway and Palm Beach (Fla.) International Raceway.

“Sam brings valuable operations and event management experience to us as the new leader of our Memphis team,” said Lou Partenza, IRGSE President and CEO.

“He joins our passionate IRGSE leadership team that is committed to the continued growth and development of Memphis International Raceway.”

Memphis International Raceway

Memphis International Raceway (MIR) is the Mid-South’s premier racing destination for racers and spectators alike. It is located minutes outside of Memphis in Millington, Tenn., and includes a 1/4-mile drag strip sanctioned by the International Hot Rod Association, a 1.8-mile road course and a NASCAR 3/4-mile paved tri-oval.

The popular Super Chevy Show will return to MIR April 9-11, 2021. For more information on MIR, visit raceMIR.com or connect on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @RaceMIR.