2021 Springfield Mile to Repeat as Labor Day Weekend Doubleheader

Speedway News
Thursday, Dec 03 140
2021 Springfield Mile to Repeat as Labor Day Weekend Doubleheader
After an astounding exhibition of the most exciting Mile racing on the 2020 circuit, Progressive American Flat Track and Kiesow Racing are thrilled to announce the return of an action-packed Labor Day weekend with the Memphis Shades Springfield Mile I and II as doubleheader events on September 4 and 5, 2021.
 
Fans this season were treated to back-to-back days of the legendary Springfield Mile, a true test of speed, stamina and skill for AFT’s championship contenders. A wildly successful weekend for both fans and the series, Progressive AFT is pleased to repeat this doubleheader model for the upcoming season.
 
Another exciting development, 22-year sponsor of the Springfield Mile Memphis Shades, the industry leader in fairings, windshields and other aftermarket motorcycle accessories, has increased its support to event entitlement for the 105th and 106th runnings of this historic event. Fans looking to upgrade their two-wheeled machines should visit www.memphisshades.com today.
 
Ticket sales for the 2021 Memphis Shades Springfield Mile I and II will open on January 4, 2021. Fans may secure their admission either by calling (217) 632-0277 or visiting www.springfieldmile.org.
 
Progressive AFT will continue to release developments to the 2021 event schedule in the coming weeks. Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Progressive AFT news and social media channels for the latest developments in America's Original Extreme Sport.
 
For more information on Progressive American Flat Track visit https://www.americanflattrack.com.
 
To score the latest gear for the Progressive American Flat Track fan, visit the Official Progressive AFT Merchandise store at https://store.americanflattrack.com.
Rate this item
(0 votes)
« ValleyStar Credit Union 300 to be Held at Martinsville Speedway on Sept. 25, 2021 Sam Martin Named Memphis International Raceway General Manager »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway almost 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top