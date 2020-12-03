2021 Grandview Speedway seaon passes now available

If you have someone special on your Christmas gift list and they are an auto racing fan a season pass to NASCAR sanctioned Grandview Speedway could be just what Santa Claus would suggest. The popular Bechtelsville, PA auto racing facility will be kicking off their 59th consecutive season of racing when a free-to-the-public practice session is offered on Saturday, March 27th.



Again this year, with no increase in the price, the one-third-mile, banked clay track, headed into its 59th consecutive season of operation, is offering season passes that cover the admission to every Saturday event in 2021 starting with the season opening 4th Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial on April 3rd, the Forrest Rogers Memorial on August 14th and continuing through to the 51st Annual Freedom 76 Classic on Saturday September 18th along with the Freedom 38 Sportsman special the night before.



The season pass is again priced at $350 which affords a significant savings for fans planning to attend all the Saturday events on the schedule kicking off with the 4th Annual Bruce Rogers Memorial on April 3rd that will feature Small Block and Big Block Modifieds battling for the $7,500 to win.



Again in 2021 the T.P.Trailers Modifieds and T.P.Truck Equipment Sportsman will be the regular Saturday night attraction with special events being added.



As in the past the season pass holders will be invited to select their reserved seat or seats for the season on practice day, March 27th.



Due to Covid-19 those who returned their 2020 season passes can expect to receive their replacement 2021 season pass in January.



The season pass does not include the Bob Miller/Rogers Family promoted Thunder on the Hill special events.



Season passes are available by sending a check covering the passes being ordered, payable to Grandview Speedway, to Grandview Speedway, 87 Wilt Road, Bechtelsville, PA 19505. To speed delivery please include a self-addressed postage paid envelope.



A complete schedule of events taking place at the popular racing facility will be announced in the near future.



Information on event sponsorships, billboard advertising and other marketing opportunities, is available from Ernie Saxton at 267.934.7286 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . A brochure with complete details on marketing opportunities is available upon request.



Grandview Speedway is located on Passmore Road in Bechtelsville, PA, just off Route 100, 10 miles north of Pottstown. Keep up to date at www.grandviewspeedway.com or on Facebook. Telephone 610.754.7688.



Grandview Speedway PR