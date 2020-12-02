2021 DAYTONA 500 to Have Limited Fan Capacity; The Tradition, Pageantry, Excitement and Drama Continues on Sunday, Feb. 14

The 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500 will play host to a limited number of fans, but The Great American Race will – as it has since 1959 – continue the tradition of the biggest event in all of motorsports, delivering the pageantry, excitement and drama like nowhere else in the world.

The reduced venue capacity for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series opener, set for Sunday Feb. 14, as well as all events part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth (Feb. 9-14), is due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and is in accordance with enhanced safety protocols and procedures to provide a safe environment for guests, NASCAR competitors, employees and the local community.

“The DAYTONA 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of sports, and fans from all over the world converge in Daytona Beach to be a part of motorsport’s biggest day,” said Daytona International Speedway President Chip Wile. “While we won’t be able to have a capacity crowd here in February, we are excited that we can host the DAYTONA 500 with those in attendance, as well as for the millions who will tune in live on FOX.

“The Great American Race will once again have the aura and atmosphere that fans have come to know and love. From the pageantry of our pre-race festivities to the rumble of 40 engines roaring around the high banks, it’s the biggest stage in motorsports.”

As a result of the seating capacity limitations, the Speedway will work to accommodate guests who have already purchased tickets to the 2021 DAYTONA 500. To ensure social distancing between groups who will be in attendance, many fans will be reseated in new locations. The reseating process is expected to be complete by early January.

All guests will be screened before entering the facility and will be required to wear face coverings while maintaining six feet social distancing throughout their visit. Information about your visit to Daytona International Speedway, including all ticket options and safety protocols, can be found by visiting www.DAYTONA500.com/updates or calling 1-800-PITSHOP.

Tickets for the remaining Speedweeks events, and a limited number of premium and extended-stay camping packages, are still available. Fans wishing to attend are encouraged to make their plans early and secure their seats or camping experience now. Excluding the DAYTONA 500 children 12 and under are FREE in the 100 level seating and $10 in all other reserved seating. In addition to the DAYTONA 500, the rest of the fresh-look on-track Speedweeks action includes:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: 43rd Annual Busch Clash At DAYTONA (DAYTONA Road Course under the lights)

Annual Busch Clash At DAYTONA (DAYTONA Road Course under the lights) Wednesday, Feb. 10: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger

Thursday, Feb. 11: Duel At DAYTONA qualifying races

Friday, Feb. 12: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Saturday, Feb. 13: NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire (ARCA Menards) doubleheader

