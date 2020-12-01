Iowa Speedway to Host ARCA Menards Series Race in 2021

The ARCA Menards Series will be making its return to Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 24, 2021, as the Series announced its 2021 schedule Tuesday. It will mark the seventh straight year and 15th time in the last 16 years dating back to 2006 that an ARCA Menards Series race will be staged at Iowa Speedway.

The race is one of 20 on the 2021 Series schedule, which will be contested at 19 different venues. The season will commence at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, February 13 and conclude with the championship race in October at Kansas Speedway, the only site which will play host to the ARCA Menards Series on two occasions in ’21.

Ty Gibbs led 140 of the 150-lap Shore Lunch 150 at Iowa Speedway on July 18, 2020 en route to easily taking the checkered flag.

The list of past ARCA Menards Series winners at Iowa Speedway is quite impressive. Three of the last nine winners are currently driving in the NASCAR Cup Series, including Ty Dillon (2011), Alex Bowman (2012) and Chase Briscoe (2016). Sheldon Creed, the 2018 Iowa Speedway winner, was the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion.

Tickets for the July 24 event are expected to go on sale in early 2021.

Iowa Speedway PR