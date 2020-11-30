Dover International Speedway partners with General Tire for May 14 ARCA Menards Series East race

General Tire will be the entitlement sponsor of the ARCA Menards Series East race on Friday, May 14 at Dover International Speedway, the opening race of the Monster Mile’s NASCAR tripleheader weekend set for May 14‐16, 2021.

For the third consecutive year, the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race will take the green flag on the high‐banked, one‐mile concrete oval at Dover. Sam Mayer, the two‐time ARCA Menards Series East champion, won the latest “General Tire 125” on Aug. 21 as part of the Monster Mile’s six‐ race extravaganza last summer.

In recent years, the ARCA Menards Series East has served as a proving ground for top drivers such as William Byron, Justin Haley and Joey Logano.

General Tire has been manufacturing tires for American passenger and commercial vehicles for more than 100 years, since its founding in Ohio in 1915 as The General Tire & Rubber Company.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Monster Mile,” said Travis Roffler, director of marketing for General Tire. “As General Tire continues our commitment to promoting regional and international series, this partnership is a natural fit as we continue to work to bring the fans exciting racing.”

The ARCA Menards Series East has been a staple of Dover International Speedway’s race calendar every year since 2001. Past Dover winners in the ARCA Menards Series East include Aric Almirola, Harrison Burton and Bubba Wallace.

The May 14‐16 NASCAR tripleheader weekend at the Monster Mile also includes a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, May 15 and the “Drydene 400” NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 16. The “Drydene 400” will be the 103rd NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, one of only 10 tracks in the country to host 100 or more Cup Series events.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events and activities, call (800) 441‐RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile

Dover Motorsports PR