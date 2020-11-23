Black Friday sale specials for Texas Motor Speedway 25th Anniversary

Texas Motor Speedway kicks off its 2021 ticket sales with incredible Black Friday deals for both the NASCAR All-Star Race in June and NTT INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader in May to celebrate the Great American Speedway’s 25 th season.

NASCAR’s best will put everything on the line June 13, 2021 at No Limits, Texas, for the opportunity to earn the $1 million prize and pull into SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane as the winner of the NASCAR All-Star Race. Race fans can be a part of it all for just $25 for grandstand tickets or 25% off all other price levels.

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES will host its first scheduled weekend doubleheader at Texas Motor Speedway with the Texas Indy 300 on Sat., May 1 and Genesys 300 on May 2 . For $25 race fans can purchase a weekend's worth of tickets, one each to Saturday's and Sunday's races. Tickets for all other price levels are reduced by 25%.

Texas Motor Speedway's 25 th season Black Friday special offer begins Friday, Nov. 27, at 12:00 a.m. CT and ends Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. CT. Both offers are good while supplies last. Purchases can only be made at www.TexasMotorSpeedway.com (no Ticket Office calls or texts).

Black Friday ticket pricing remains for Cyber Week, Nov. 30-Dec.4, with additional savings for campers:

• $25 off NASCAR All-Star Weekend camping in the Lone Star Circle Campground and VIP Campground and 25% off ticket packages

• $25 off INDYCAR SERIES doubleheader weekend camping in the Lone Star Circle Campground and VIP Campground

Black Friday and Cyber Week discount offers may not be combined with any other offer and are available while supplies last. No refunds or exchanges are allowed.

Tickets for these events for kids 12 & under are still just $10.

