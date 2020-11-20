Talladega Superspeedway’s 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race to Again Play a Major Role in Determining Season-Long Champion

NASCAR today announced the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, and for the second straight year, the series’ stop at Talladega Superspeedway will be a part of an incredible doubleheader, on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will again share the stage with the NASCAR Xfinity Series during the fall at the iconic venue, as it did this past October. Both will have Playoff ramifications, with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event being the second in the Round of 8 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs. The Xfinity Series race will serve as the second event in the Round of 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs. Both races will compete the day prior to the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500, set for Sunday, Oct. 3.

Raphael Lessard notched his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series triumph this past October at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway, ahead of 2011 DAYTONA 500 champion Trevor Bayne. The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series has been a staple at Talladega since 2006 when NASCAR Hall of Famer Mark Martin took the checkered flag. Sheldon Creed recently captured the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship while Fairhope, AL native Grant Enfinger wound up fourth in the final standings.

Scheduled to return in ’21 is the Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted last fall to rave reviews. The Talladega Garage Experience gives fans the chance to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, including being able to be up-close to the NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the Cup Series garage car bays. In addition, there’s the unique 35,000 square foot “Big Bill’s,” covered Open-Air Social Club, complete with ample seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen, the opportunity to be a part of Gatorade Victory Lane, and lots more.

For NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 33-degree banked track, children 12 and under are admitted free to the grandstands and towers. Fans wishing to attend the NASCAR Cup Series races at ’Dega in ’21, fans are urged to secure their tickets early which will provide economic savings with a host of advance-priced opportunities (for a limited time) for both grandstand seating and camping options, which always sell quickly. Multi-day grandstand seating packages start at just $60 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Fans can get information on how to claim their reserved spots by calling 877-462-3343 (Go2-DEGA) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

Full ’21 NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules can be found at www.nascar.com. The slate for the ARCA Menards Series ’21 season will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup, NASCAR Xfinity and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races will be announced at a later date.

TSS PR