North Carolina Education Lottery 200 to Kick Off Action-Packed Coca-Cola 600 Weekend in 2021

NASCAR fans eager to turn their attention to the 2021 season have yet another reason to mark their calendars for Memorial Day Weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway as officials announced today that the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 will round out a NASCAR triple-header weekend at the iconic speedway May 28-30, 2021.

The preeminent Camping World Truck Series race joins the Alsco Uniforms 300 and Coca-Cola 600 to bring all three of NASCAR’s preimer series together at Charlotte Motor Speedway for an action-packed weekend of racing that promises can’t-miss excited on and off the track.

“Memorial Day Weekend has always been about showing our support for the nation’s military and showing our fans an unforgettable time at the track,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “With 1,100 miles of white-knuckled action on the legendary superspeedway and a multitude of heartfelt tributes to the Armed Forces all packed into three days, we can’t wait to welcome fans back in 2021 for one of the biggest weekends in all of motorsports.”

The return of the Camping World Truck Series event to Charlotte Motor Speedway next season will mark the 14th season with the North Carolina Education Lottery as its entitlement sponsor, making it one of the longest active entitlement sponsors in the series.

In 2020, the event saw eventual Cup Series champion Chase Elliott take the checkered flag and a $100,000 bounty put up by Kevin Harvick and Gander RV & Outdoors CEO Marcus Lemonis for any Cup Series driver to beat Kyle Busch, who had won the previous seven truck series contests he had entered.

Two-time North Carolina Education Lottery 200 winner and three-time series champion Matt Crafton said that is the level of competition drivers and fans have come to expect at Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the spotlight that comes with racing on Memorial Day Weekend promises plenty of added excitement.

“I always look forward to going to Charlotte Motor Speedway,” Crafton said. “With the series being part of one of NASCAR’s biggest race weekends, as the industry and speedway honors our Armed Forces through profound tributes, it’s going to be special.”

Defending Camping World Truck Series champion Shelton Creed agrees.

“Memorial Day Weekend is huge across all forms of motorsports,” Creed said. “It’s very cool to have the Camping World Trucks kick off the party on Friday night at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”

Weekend packages for next May, including the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, the Alsco Uniforms 300 and the Coca-Cola 600, start at just $99. Kids 13 and under get in free for the Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series events and for just $10 to Sunday’s Cup Series race.

Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

