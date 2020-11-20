Richmond Raceway to Host 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race on April 17, 2021

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host a series race on April 17, 2021. The season will be marked by a historic celebration as America’s Premier Short Track recognizes its 75th anniversary.

Richmond will host a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race for the second consecutive season on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Grant Enfinger won the series’ return to the Action Track in the regular season finale, ToyotaCare 250, this season. Richmond previously hosted NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races for the first 11 years of the series from 1995-2005.

America’s Premier Short Track will host its 66th annual spring NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 18, 2021. The spring Cup Series race at Richmond has been held in the month of April since 2011. Lee Petty won the first-ever Cup race at Richmond on April 19, 1953.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two NASCAR Cup Series races in the same month for the first time since April 2017. Martinsville Speedway will host a Cup race a week before Richmond on April 10, 2021. Richmond and Martinsville have hosted back-to-back race weekends four times, with the last time being in the spring of 1967. The first time was in the spring of 1955.

The 2021 fall NASCAR Playoff Weekend at Richmond will include three races over two days starting with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour on Friday, Sept. 10. America’s Premier Short Track will host a day-night doubleheader with the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and a NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. This will be the second consecutive season the track has hosted a fall day-night doubleheader with the Xfinity and Cup series. This will be the 30th anniversary of the fall Cup race being held under the lights at Richmond. The fall race weekend will kickoff with a Thursday night concert by Cody Jinks at Virginia Credit Union Live. Tickets are available at vaculive.com.

Richmond will celebrate its historic 75th anniversary season in 2021. On Oct. 12, 1946, an open-wheel race was held on the half-mile dirt track at what was then known as the Atlantic Rural Exposition Fairgrounds. It was the first major auto race after World War II and more than two years before NASCAR was formed on Feb. 21, 1948. The race was won by Ted Horn.

Start times and television networks for the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour will be announced at a later date.

