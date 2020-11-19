Pocono Announces 2021 NASCAR and ARCA Races and Multi-Day Ticket Bundles with Free Friday Event Ticket

Pocono Raceway’s 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Week schedule will feature five races taking place over three days from Friday, June 25 – Sunday, June 27. This jam-packed week of racing will include the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race and the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races on Saturday, as well as the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the second NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday. Tickets and camping options are now available, including Multi-Day Ticket Bundles.

Multi-Day Ticket Bundles are available for the 100, 200 and shaded 300-Levels of the Grandstand, as well as the Terrace Club, Club Pocono and Victory Circle Club sections. Fans are able to use this one-stop shop, without having to navigate multiple ticket pages, to select their Saturday and Sunday tickets. A complimentary Friday General Admission ticket will be automatically added to all Multi-Day Ticket Bundle orders. To purchase a Multi-Day Ticket Bundle, as well as other select tickets and camping options, visit www.poconoraceway.com/ticket or call 1-800-RACEWAY.

The NASCAR Doubleheader Week at Pocono Raceway will feature the 68th ARCA Menards Series race at ‘The Tricky Triangle’ on Friday, June 25 and back-to-back NASCAR-sanctioned doubleheaders from June 26-27. The jam-packed week of racing will also showcase the only time the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to compete on the same day in 2021, the only NASCAR Xfinity Series race held on a Sunday next year and the only time two NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on back-to-back days at the same track. Additional details regarding the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Week will be announced later.

Kids, age 12 and under, receive free admission to NASCAR races at Pocono Raceway in 2021. This includes free access to the 100 and 200 Levels of the Grandstand, Fan Fair and camping areas. Kids may attend Friday’s events without a ticket, but they must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder at all times. All attendees, regardless of age and including kids, must have a ticket for Grandstand access on Saturday and Sunday. Kids tickets, for Saturday and Sunday, are offered free of charge during the ticket purchase process.

Parking is free of charge for all NASCAR events at Pocono Raceway. All Saturday and Sunday tickets, purchased directly through the track, include the complimentary Worry-Free Weather Guarantee. There are also flexible payment options available for ticket purchasers. To learn more, visit www.poconoraceway.com.

Note: All events, dates and times are subject to change without notice. Children must be accompanied by an adult ticket holder for gate admission and at all times while on Pocono Raceway property. Certain terms, conditions and fees may apply for ticket purchases. Pocono Raceway reserves the right to determine changes in seat/camping locations or to make changes to seating/camping assignments.

Pocono Raceway PR