Sullivan County Health Department offers free flu shots at BMS on Nov 19

The Sullivan County Health Department will be offering free flu shots to the general public on Thursday, Nov. 19 at Bristol Motor Speedway’s North Entrance parking lot from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. The influenza vaccine shots will be provided to anyone who wants one, free of charge. The drive-thru event is part of the Sullivan County Health Department’s “Fight Flu TN” 2020 initiative.

The Bristol Motor Speedway North Entrance sits off Volunteer Parkway (Highway 11E) where the large BMS marquee video screen and the "It's Bristol, Baby!" monument are located.

 

BMS PR

