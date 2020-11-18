First Time Ever: Daytona International Speedway’s Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire ARCA Menards Series Race Part of a Saturday Doubleheader, Feb. 13, 2021

ARCA and Daytona International Speedway officially announced today, that for the first time in history, the 2021 Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire - the season-opener for the ARCA Menards Series - would be held the day before the DAYTONA 500 on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021.

The Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire will also share the stage with the NASCAR Racing Experience 300, the NASCAR Xfinity Series season opener, for a Saturday doubleheader. The ARCA Menards Series has been a staple in February at the 2.5-mile venue since 1964 when Nelson Stacy took the checkered flag. Over the years, winners of the event have included noted names such as Kyle Petty, Tim Richmond, Ryan Newman, Kyle Busch and Harrison Burton. Just a year ago, Michael Self held off Hailie Deegan by just .125 second a year ago to win the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire.

The annual ARCA Menards Series pre-season test at Daytona International Speedway will he be held on Friday and Saturday, January 15-16.

Both the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire and NASCAR Racing Experience 300 are a part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth. The races will be held the day before the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500, on Sunday, Feb. 14, President’s Day Weekend. It will mark the 40th straight time (dating back to 1982) The Great American Race has started off NASCAR’s Cup Series season. Denny Hamlin can rewrite history and become the first driver to capture three consecutive checkered flags in the DAYTONA 500.

Tickets for the Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire, the NASCAR Racing Experience 300, the DAYTONA 500 and all events that are part of DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth can be purchased online at www.daytona500.com or by calling 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans also have the opportunity to purchase tickets and multi-day packages with a “fresh look” DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by Advent Health that includes:

Tuesday, Feb. 9: 43 rd Annual Busch Clash At DAYTONA (DAYTONA Road Course under the lights)

Annual Busch Clash At DAYTONA (DAYTONA Road Course under the lights) Wednesday, Feb. 10: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Kroger

Thursday, Feb. 11: Duel At DAYTONA qualifying races

Friday, Feb. 12: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race

Saturday, Feb. 13: NASCAR Racing Experience 300 (NASCAR Xfinity Series) and Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire (ARCA Menards) doubleheader

Sunday, Feb. 14: DAYTONA 500, The Great American Race

