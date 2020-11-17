Bryan Hammond Named Executive Director for NASCAR at COTA

Speedway Motorsports executive Bryan Hammond has been named Executive Director for the upcoming May 21-23, 2021, inaugural NASCAR race weekend at Circuit of The Americas.

Hammond will relocate from Speedway Motorsports corporate headquarters in Concord, N.C. to Austin, Texas in early December to work closely with COTA staff, community officials and event sponsorship partners during the months preceding NASCAR’s historic first visit to the world-renowned road course and entertainment facility.

“Speedway Motorsports is committed to making NASCAR at COTA a memorable world-class event in 2021,” said Michael Burch, chief strategy officer for Speedway Motorsports. “We felt it was important to have one of our top partnership executives on site both at the facility and in the community as we create an event unlike any seen before in the Austin region.

“Bryan is a Speedway Motorsports veteran with a history of exceptional production, both in service to our marketing partners and event management for our pre-race shows,” Burch added. “Collaborating with people and companies is his strength, and we know he’ll be the perfect connection on our behalf in Austin with the people and partners we’ll need to get ready for a spectacular event in May.”

The inaugural May 21-23 NASCAR at COTA event will feature all three of NASCAR’s premier national touring series – the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series – competing on a road course designed to challenge the world’s best drivers. Speedway Motorsports is currently exploring additional racing, entertainment and camping options for a jam-packed weekend of fun for fans from around the world.

“This is a humbling opportunity, and I’m thankful that I get to play a significant role in producing NASCAR’s first major event weekend at Circuit of The Americas,” said Hammond.

“We’ve got a great team at Speedway Motorsports that embraces major challenges. We’ll work closely with the COTA staff and area community leaders to create a special experience that connects NASCAR fans with all that the facility and Austin region have to offer for entertainment.”

Hammond will also continue his current role as Executive Director of Partnerships and Entertainment on behalf of the company where he serves as a primary liaison for Speedway Motorsports with NASCAR Premier Partners Coca-Cola, Geico, Anheuser-Busch and Xfinity. He’ll also continue to support collaborative production efforts with NASCAR surrounding the annual All-Star Race weekend, which will take place for the first time at Texas Motor Speedway in Dallas-Fort Worth June 11-13, 2021.

TICKETS:

Fans can purchase a May 21-23 three-day weekend general admission pass starting at $99 and a three-day reserved seat starting at $125 for all practice, qualifying and race events online at www.NASCARatCOTA.com. LIMITED TIME ONLY --- fans can save an additional 20 percent on adult weekend package purchases through Dec. 1. Fans can also purchase NASCAR at COTA or NASCAR All-Star Race tickets by calling the Texas Motor Speedway ticket office at 833-450-2864.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with NASCAR at COTA and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan.

