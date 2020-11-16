All-New Ice Rink Added to Family Fun at Speedway Christmas Presented by Count On Me NC

The fun is heating up as temperatures cool down and officials prepare for opening weekend of Speedway Christmas presented by Count On Me NC. Open nightly from Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, the Southeast’s largest drive-thru Christmas light show will feature an all-new 5,400-square-foot ice rink to add to the holiday cheer of an event that has become a can’t-miss tradition for families across the country.

The 120-foot-by-45-foot rink will transform America’s Home for Racing into a Winter Wonderland and provide a unique addition to the 11th season of Speedway Christmas. The rink will feature real ice and be open daily (Monday-Thursday 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.; Friday 4:00 to 11:00 p.m.; Saturday noon to 11:00 p.m.; and Sunday noon to 10:00 p.m.)

“Each year our team challenges itself to make every event bigger and better than the last,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “With the restrictions around social distancing, we’ve had to be creative this year, but the new ice rink promises to be a popular addition that will bring plenty of cheer to an already fun-filled Speedway Christmas.”

Skating costs $15 per hour, which includes skate rentals. Tickets and concessions at the ice rink will all be cashless to limit contact points for guests. In accordance with health guidelines around social distancing, there will be a cap on the number of skaters allowed on the ice at any given time. Masks will be required for all visitors. Parking for those visiting the rink, which is located near the Gate 6 entrance across from the Fan Zone, is free.

Speedway Christmas, presented by Count on Me NC, opens Saturday, Nov. 21, featuring more than 4 million sparkling LED lights along an new, four-mile course that takes guest around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse. Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show.

TICKETS:

Skate rental fees are separate from the Speedway Christmas tickets. Skating costs $15 per hour and includes skate rentals.

Speedway Christmas presented by Count on Me NC will be open nightly from Nov. 21 through Jan. 17, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Day. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $20. Ticket prices vary by day.

Tickets are available by calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267), online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

FOLLOW ALONG:

Keep track of all of Charlotte Motor Speedway’s events, share their photos and join the conversation by following on Twitter and Instagram or becoming a Facebook fan. Fans can also keep up with all the latest news and information with the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR