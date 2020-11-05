Phoenix Raceway and City of Avondale honor seven-time NASCAR Champion Jimmie Johnson with street naming

Ahead of the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend Nov. 6-8, the City of Avondale and Phoenix Raceway together announced that it has renamed a portion of Indian Springs Road after seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson.

The City installed two street signs on Indian Springs Road, advising motorists that they are “Entering Jimmie Johnson Drive,” – one at the south end of the Avondale Boulevard Bridge, facing north, and the other placed just west of the El Mirage Road, facing west. There is also a street name sign for Jimmie Johnson Drive at the intersection with El Mirage Road.

“It’s impossible to put into words exactly what Jimmie has meant to this sport,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “He is one of the greatest drivers to ever take to the track at Phoenix Raceway and we are proud to honor him with the renaming of Jimmie Johnson Drive. We’ll certainly miss seeing him around the track every year, but we are excited to see what is in store for him in the future and we are thrilled that his name will forever be a part of Phoenix Raceway and the City of Avondale.”

Johnson will be competing in his final NASCAR Cup Series race as a fulltime driver this Sunday, November 8, at Phoenix Raceway, bringing a close to one of the most decorated careers in the history of the sport.

“Avondale is not the only city that has demonstrated its excitement for NASCAR’s selection to host the most high profile of races in Maricopa County,” said Avondale Mayor Kenn Weise. “From street banners and billboards, to checkered flag crosswalks, communities across the Valley of the Sun are rolling out the welcome mat for race fans and showing our commitment to keeping the NASCAR Championship Weekend in Maricopa County.

“The name change of the portion of Indian Springs Road to Jimmie Johnson Drive will serve to solidify that commitment, as well as pay tribute to the retiring racing legend.”

For more information about the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway, please visit PhoenixRaceway.com.

Phoenix Raceway PR