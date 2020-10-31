NASCAR Xfinity Series returns to Kansas Speedway in October 2021

In addition to the previously announced NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 being run on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Kansas Speedway, the track will also host an Xfinity Series race as part of that weekend, as NASCAR announced the schedule for that series today. The Kansas Lottery 300 will be held on Saturday, October 23. Both races will mark the second in the Round of 8 for the Playoffs in each of the respective series.

It had also been announced earlier that Kansas Speedway will play host to a NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

Kansas Speedway has staged Xfinity Series races each year since the track opened in 2001. In 2020, it held Xfinity events in both July and October, the first of which was a realigned race due to the ongoing pandemic. Brandon Jones won the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 on July 25, 2020, his second straight win at Kansas. Chase Briscoe took the checkered flag in the Kansas Lottery 300 on October 17, propelling him into the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship 4 in Phoenix on November 7.

Dates for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for all series will be also announced at a later date.

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedules, as well as ticket information for both can be found at nascar.com/tickets.

