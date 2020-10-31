The NASCAR Foundation Partners with Martinsville Speedway to Present Speediatrics Fun Day Festival for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge

Today, The NASCAR Foundation partnered with Martinsville Speedway to host its second Speediatrics Fun Day Festival with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge. The event was made possible through a grant from The NASCAR Foundation to Boys & Girls Clubs that supports the Clubs’ SMART Moves program providing youth (ages 6 – 9) with the knowledge, skills and self-esteem to make healthy choices and practice healthy behaviors.

This NASCAR-themed Speediatrics Fun Day Festival inspired approximately 100 children to lead a healthy lifestyle. In addition to learning about healthy living habits, children participated in field day activities such as a Tire Race, Sponge Relay and Looking for Lug Nuts to encourage them to stay active and eat well, all while having fun.

“This is our second time partnering with Martinsville Speedway and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge to present a Fun Day Festival and once again they went above and beyond to create a special day for these children,” said Nichole Krieger, The NASCAR Foundation Executive Director. “Speediatrics events help us to communicate pediatric health and wellness initiatives, but as important, they generate excitement in a new generation of NASCAR fans.”

“Thanks to The NASCAR Foundation for bringing the Speediatrics Fun Day Festival to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Blue Ridge,” said Martinsville President Clay Campbell. “In a year unlike any other, it was wonderful to see the joy of NASCAR shared in the lives of chidren in our community.”

The festival is one of five events to be held in race markets across the country as part of The NASCAR Foundation’s Speediatrics Children’s Fund, a program that supports needs expressed by hospitals, specialty clinics, camps, and others providing children's medical and healthcare services.

Prior to the event, students attending Boys & Girls Clubs of the Blue Ridge completed Speediatrics lesson plans and watched videos featuring Chip Ganassi Racing’s pit crew that introduced the children to NASCAR and outlined how being healthy is tied to success on the racetrack. The children also decorated a banner that will be put on display at Martinsville Speedway during the NASCAR Playoffs race weekend.

Following the event, the kids have the opportunity to participate in a step challenge using pedometer watches provided in the Speediatrics Fit Kits provided by The NASCAR Foundation with other helpful tools to get started with their healthy lifestyles.

For more information about The NASCAR Foundation, its programs or how to donate, visit www.NASCARfoundation.org.

Martinsville Speedway PR