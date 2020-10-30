Richmond Raceway to Host the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Sept. 11, 2021

As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, Richmond Raceway is scheduled to host an Xfinity Series race on Sept. 11, 2021. The season will be marked by a historic celebration as America’s Premier Short Track will celebrate its 75th anniversary.

The Xfinity Series will join the 64th annual fall Cup Playoff race on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 as part of a day-night Saturday doubleheader for the second consecutive season. Richmond has been hosting a fall Xfinity Series race since 1982. The track will share an additional schedule announcement for the fall NASCAR race weekend in the coming days.

Racing Virginia will be active in the month of April as the Commonwealth will host two NASCAR Cup Series races in the same month for the first time since April 2017. Martinsville Speedway will host a Cup race on April 10, 2021 and Richmond on April 18, 2021. Richmond and Martinsville have hosted back-to-back race weekends four times, with the last time being in the spring of 1967. The first time was in the spring of 1955.

Richmond will celebrate its historic 75th anniversary season in 2021. On Oct. 12, 1946, an open-wheel race was held on the half-mile dirt track at what was then known as the Atlantic Rural Exposition Fairgrounds. It was the first major auto race after World War II and more than two years before NASCAR was formed on Feb. 21, 1948. The race was won by Ted Horn.

The schedule for the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup and Xfinity Series races will also be announced at a later date.

2021 Cup Series and Xfinity Series race tickets are available for purchase today via phone at 866-455-7223 or online at richmondraceway.com. Fans can view the full 2021 Cup Series and Xfinity Series schedule and purchase tickets at nascar.com/tickets.

Richmond Raceway PR