NASCAR Xfinity Series to return to Watkins Glen International, August 7

The rising stars of NASCAR will return to Watkins Glen International and New York State for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, August 7 as the sanctioning body announced the 2021 schedule today. The Saturday race will join the Go Bowling at The Glen Cup Series event, previously announced for August 8, that weekend.

Schedules for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future. In addition, start times and television network information for all NASCAR sanctioned series races will be also announced at a later date.

Austin Cindric will look to defend his title at The Glen after winning his first Xfinity Series race in 2019, out-dueling 2014 Cup Series winner A.J. Allmendinger. Cindric has won the last four Xfinity Series road course races as Team Penske has captured four out of the last five contests at WGI.

With the exception of 2020 and 2002-04, Watkins Glen International has hosted a NASCAR Xfinity Series race each year since 1991. Only two drivers have won the 200-mile event four times, Terry Labonte (1991, 1994-95) and Marcos Ambrose (2008-10, 2014). Joey Logano is the only driver to sweep the weekend at The Glen (2015).

The full 2021 NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series schedules can be found at NASCAR.com. Additionally, for more information on Go Bowling at The Glen event weekend, please visit TheGlen.com.

WGI PR