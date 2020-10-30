Talladega Superspeedway to Host Two NASCAR Xfinity Series Races Again Next Season as NASCAR Announces 2021 Xfinity Series Schedule

NASCAR today announced the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, and for the second straight year, the series will visit Talladega Superspeedway for two exciting races – one in April and the other in October during the track’s NASCAR weekends.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series, which has been a staple at the track since 1992, will be back for its traditional springtime event, on Saturday, April 24, 2021, the day before the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race. After its first fall trip to the 2.66-mile venue just a few weeks ago, the Xfinity Series will return again next fall for the second race in the Round of 12 Playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. It will come the day prior to the Cup Series YellaWood 500, set for Sunday, Oct. 3.

Justin Haley swept both of the Talladega Xfinity Series races this year, cementing his place in the NASCAR Playoffs with his win in April, while his triumph in October was an automatic ticket to the Xfinity Series Playoffs’ Round of 8.

Scheduled to return in ‘21 is the Talladega Garage Experience, which debuted last fall to rave reviews. The Talladega Garage Experience gives fans the chance to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, including being able to be up-close to the NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the Cup Series garage car bays. In addition, there’s the unique 35,000 square foot “Big Bill’s,” covered Open-Air Social Club, complete with ample seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen, the opportunity to be a part of Gatorade Victory Lane, and lots more.

Fans wishing to attend the Cup Series races at ’Dega in ‘21 can take advantage of an early access pre-sale. Tickets for the general public start at $65 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. For NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 33-degree banked track, children 12 and under are admitted free to the grandstands and towers.

Account holders from ‘20 can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing their tickets & camping. For information on the 2021 event weekends, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway. com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA (1-877-462-3342).

The full ’21 Cup and Xfinity schedules can be found at www.nascar.com. The schedules for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series ‘21 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for Cup Series and Xfinity Series races will be also announced at a later date.

TSS PR