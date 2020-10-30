Daytona International Speedway’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Races Set for 2021

The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule was announced today, and like it has since 1982, the February Xfinity Series race at iconic Daytona International Speedway – the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 – will kick off another exciting season.

While the NASCAR Racing Experience 300, set for Saturday, Feb. 13, will be the first opportunity for drivers to win - and thus become eligible for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs – the Aug. 27 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola on the 2.5-mile venue again be a part of the track’s summer classic, set for the last weekend in August for the second consecutive year.

The NASCAR Racing Experience 300 will be the day before the 63rd Annual DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14, President’s Day Weekend. It will mark the 40th straight time (dating back to 1982) The Great American Race has started off NASCAR’s Cup Series season. Next year’s Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola will be held the evening prior to the traditional Coke Zero Sugar 400 Cup Series race, set for Saturday, Aug. 28, the final regular season Cup Series race.

For the first time in history, Daytona International Speedway hosted three Xfinity Series events in 2020 as Noah Gragson won the season-opener and Justin Haley was victorious on the high banks in August. The monumental first-ever DAYTONA Road Course race for the Xfinity Series also took place, in early August, with Austin Cindric taking the victory. All three drivers are currently in the Xfinity Series Playoffs.

Families attending both the NASCAR Experience 300 and Wawa 250 Xfinity Series races can take advantage of free grandstand admissions to all kids 12 years of age or younger. Tickets to the DAYTONA 500, the NASCAR Racing Experience 300 and all events part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, can be purchased by calling 1-800-PITSHOP or visiting www.DAYTONA500.com. Denny Hamlin can rewrite history and become the first driver to capture three consecutive checkered flags in the DAYTONA 500.

Fans wishing to attend the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 and the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola can take advantage of an early access pre-sale. Available online or by phone, tickets for the general public for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 start at $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Fans who had tickets for the 2020 event can take receive even lower pricing when renewing by the deadline of Dec. 4. For ticket information, fans can log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

The full ’21 Xfinity Series schedule can be found at www.nascar.com. Schedules for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series 2021 seasons will be announced in the near future. Start times and television networks for both Cup Series and Xfinity Series races will be also announced at a later date.

DIS PR