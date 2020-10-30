Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President & Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalist, Named Honorary Starter for Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell joins dignitaries as part of pre-race ceremonies for the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Nov. 1. Campbell, President of Martinsville since 1988, was recently named a Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalist.

Campbell was recognized for his efforts to support Henry County and Martinsville, Va., as President of Martinsville Speedway and the Campbell Family Foundation. He is joined as a Comcast Community Champion of the Year Finalist by Matt Kaulig of Kaulig Racing and Kaulig Charitable Giving Programs and NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace of the Live To Be Different Foundation.

“I am humbled by Comcast’s recognition of Martinsville Speedway and the Campbell Family Foundation’s efforts to support our great community in Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia,” said Campbell. “This will be another first in my hometown of Martinsville as I wave the green flag to start the Xfinity 500. Like every race weekend at Martinsville Speedway, it will be a moment I will never forget.”

The Grand Marshalls will be Xfinity customers, who will unite using Xfinity internet to give the command virtually for the Xfinity 500. Since 2011, Internet Essentials with Comcast and Xfinity has connected 8 million people, including Martinsville, Henry County, and the region, to support low-income families with internet at home. Click here to learn more about Internet Essentials.

The 29th Infantry Division Band, Virginia Army National Guard, will honor our nation with the playing of the National Anthem, along with the Martinsville and Henry County Joint Color Guard, prior to the green flag for the NASCAR Xfinity 500. The Bandit Flight Team will get fans ready for the race with the track flyover.

The invocation for the Xfinity 500 will be led by Dr. Mike Hatfield, Martinsville Speedway Chaplain and Pastor of Chatham Heights Baptist Church.

