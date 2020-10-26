Large Turnout Of Cars Anticipated For This Weekend's All American 400 Events

The excitement is building as it is now officially race week for the 36th running of the All American 400 presented by Freeman Webb, Big Machine Vodka, Sunoco Race Fuels and a great number of others. It all begins on Friday, October 30 with three straight action packed days at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, culminating with the 36th All American 400 on Sunday, November 1. Preliminary estimates show over 200 drivers heading toward the Music City, representing over 20 different states.

The weekend features a mix of local classes and traveling series, bringing in top notch drivers from all across the country. Friday’s festivities begin with Super Late Model and Pro Late Model practice at 12 noon, followed by a night of local division racing on the ¼-mile. Bandoleros, Street Stocks, Front Runners, Pure Stocks, Legends, and Limited Late Models will all race their final event of the season, crowning the champions for 2020.

Team Construction’s Halloween Saturday of racing and family fun, will see Late Model competitors take center stage at 5:30 for All American 400 qualifying. Following the all important single car qualifying runs, a racing program of Van Hoy Oil CRA Street Stocks, Vores Compact Touring Series, and All American Showdowns for the Supers and the Pros will take to the 5/8-mile oval.

Sunday’s running of the All American 400 will bring together four top tier Super Late Model Series in addition to the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour for the Pro Late Model portion of the event. At last glance, well over 30 drivers are set to compete for starting spots in each race. Green will drop at 1:00 on one of the biggest days in motorsports.

Adding to the fun of the weekend, will be all the great activities for families and kids, as part of the Team Construction Halloween Extravanganza. A pair of trunk or treats will be held with drivers giving out candy at 6:00 Friday night and 4:45 Saturday afternoon. Bikes will be given away in addition to a free TV giveaway. Race fans, kids and adults alike, are asked to wear their Halloween costumes to join in on the fun.

Plenty of tickets are available for each night of the race weekend. Fans can purchase them online at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing or at the gates on raceday. A three day ticket is also available, saving fans $10 to see all of this weekend’s entertainment.

More information and advance sale tickets for the event are available at www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and www.trackenterprises.com .

Track Enterprises PR