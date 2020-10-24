TMS and COTA 2021 special ticket offer

Fans just received another reason to become a 2021 Texas Motor Speedway season ticket holder for the spectacular 25 th season at The Great American Speedway. Every 2021 TMS season ticket holder will receive a $50 priority credit toward the purchase of a weekend ticket package for the inaugural May 21-23 NASCAR race weekend at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

“Season ticket holders receive the very best of everything at Texas Motor Speedway, from seat selection to incredible savings and exclusive invitations to special events,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “Now it’s even better. Fans get not only the best of the best for three incredible race weekends in Dallas / Fort Worth next year, but also more savings and the inside track on the best seats for NASCAR’s inaugural visit to Circuit of The Americas in Austin.”

“When NASCAR rolls into Austin for the first time, it’s going to be exactly what Speedway Motorsports always presents, and that’s the biggest, baddest events that we see throughout all of NASCAR,” said Daniel Hemric, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver of the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports . “Bruton and the entire Speedway Motorsports family always do the utmost job of bringing the best experience for the fans, the best show for the fans, and we look forward to doing that as drivers as well.”

Texas Motor Speedway’s 2021 season ticket holders will receive priority seat selection, interest-free payment plans and significant ticket savings of more than 38 percent versus the cost of individual tickets for the legendary superspeedway’s 25 th season of speed events:

May 1 Texas Indy 300 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

May 2 Genesys 300 NTT INDYCAR SERIES

June 11 SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

June 12 Texas 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series

June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race NASCAR Cup Series

Oct. 16 O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark 500 NASCAR Cup Series

Season ticket holders will also receive a $50 credit and priority seat selection toward the purchase of a weekend ticket package for the inaugural May 21-23 NASCAR at COTA race weekend at Austin, Texas. A three-day, reserved-seat weekend package for NASCAR at COTA starts at just $125, and fans can save an additional 20 percent on purchases through Nov. 8. This offer is valid while supplies last.

“Anytime we go road racing, it seems like there’s a lot of beatin’ and bangin’,” said current Xfinity Series point leader Chase Briscoe, who will take over the cockpit of the No. 14 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2021. “I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Adult season tickets for the 2021 season start at just $169 with season tickets for kids ages 12 and under starting at just $30. Tickets are also on sale for this Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 NASCAR playoff doubleheader and can be obtained at www.texasmotorspeedway.com/ nascar-indycar-tickets/ individual-tickets or by calling (817) 215-8500.

The Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 doubleheader Sunday begins at 11 a.m. CT with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (FS1, PRN, KFWR 95.5 The Ranch). It gives way to the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN and KFWR 95.5 The Ranch).

The Oct. 24, 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN, KFWR 95.5 The Ranch), the fifth of seven playoff races, will be run as a non-spectator event .

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway's events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .