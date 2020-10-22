Texas Lottery unveils "50x Speedway Riches" scratch ticket program for 2021 with TMS

The Texas Lottery ® has created a unique scratch ticket for race fans throughout the state and especially fans of Texas Motor Speedway.

The Texas Lottery 50X Speedway Riches scratch ticket will be racing into stores across Texas in April 2021. Along with opportunities to instantly win cash prizes up to $50,000, players can enter second-chance drawings for Texas Motor Speedway merchandise prize packages and exclusive Texas Motor Speedway VIP experiences.

”The Texas Lottery is proud to continue our partnership with Texas Motor Speedway by unveiling the 50X Speedway Riches ticket in the spring of 2021,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “This ticket highlights the unique Texas Motor Speedway VIP experience as a second chance promotion that race fans will thoroughly enjoy.”

The Texas Lottery and the speedway announced October 7 a partnership for the Texas Lottery No Limits Live! Pre-Race Show on Sunday, October 25. The live, one-hour program will take place between the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 and the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Monica Palumbo and Jose Castillo will co-host the full throttle fan entertainment from a news desk stage directly in front of the main grandstands and shown for all in attendance to see on Big Hoss TV as well as livestreamed at www.texasmotorspeedway.com .

The live action will be interspersed with vignettes, including 2020 NASCAR Cup Series title contender Kevin Harvick (No. 4 Stewart-Haas Ford), a one-on-one conversation with TMS President and GM Eddie Gossage and three-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion and team owner Tony Stewart, and a special live presentation with seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson (No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet), making his final fulltime series start at No Limits, Texas.

“The Texas Lottery has done so many great things for Texas education and veterans so we are honored to be partnering with them on this exciting program,” said Texas Motor Speedway President and General Manager Eddie Gossage. “We’re going to do all we can to make the 50X Speedway Riches the most popular and successful ticket available.”

In fiscal year 2020, the Texas Lottery was proud to generate more than $1.6 billion for the Foundation School Fund and $22.2 million for the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance, the highest contributions to Texas education and Texas veterans since the dedication of such funds by the Texas Legislature.

The NASCAR Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 doubleheader Sunday begins at 11 a.m. CT with the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (FS1, PRN, KFWR 95.5 The Ranch). It gives way to the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN and KFWR 95.5 The Ranch).

Tickets for the Oct. 25 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader are available starting at $48 at http://bit.ly/Fall20EventPage . Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway website.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN, PRN, KFWR 95.5 The Ranch), the fifth of seven races of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, will be run as a non-spectator event.

Click https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/events/ 2020-event-return-guide/ for a comprehensive list of answers to frequently asked questions about the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader.

Tickets for Texas Motor Speedway’s 25 th major event season in 2021 on are sale now at https://www. texasmotorspeedway.com/nascar- indycar-tickets/ .

