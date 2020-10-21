Laps for Charity: Drive around AMS and help kids in need

Anyone can follow the tire tracks of racing legends who’ve driven on Atlanta Motor Speedway’s high banks and help a good cause at the same time.

Speedway Children’s Charities Atlanta is hosting Laps for Charity on the famous 1.54-mile oval under the lights on Friday, November 6. The event provides an opportunity for anyone to take their personal vehicle onto the track to make three laps on the 24-degree banked turns. Proceeds will benefit the Atlanta Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities and its ongoing mission to help children in need.

“Driving on the same steep turns that the greats like Petty, Earnhardt, Johnson, and Elliott have raced on is a one-of-a-kind thrill,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “Laps for Charity is a fun and safe event the whole family can enjoy while providing assistance to kids in the Atlanta area.”

Admission will be $40 per vehicle for three laps around the Speedway. A limited number of private, exclusive experiences featuring five solo laps behind the AMS pace car are available for $125.

Gates will open for the event at 4:30 p.m. Private experiences will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by general public laps under the lights at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event must be purchased online; admission will not be sold on-site. Additionally, drivers will be required to complete a waiver and present it upon arrival. Seatbelts must be worn by all participants.

Attendees will access the event by entering the track through the main tunnel located off Speedway Boulevard. Participants will then follow signage to the Xfinity Series garage for check-in.

Throughout the event attendees will be required to remain inside their vehicles and observe guidelines for safety and social distancing.

To learn more about Laps for Charity and to purchase tickets to the event, go to https://www.speedwaycharities. org/events/atlanta/laps-for- charity/.

AMS PR