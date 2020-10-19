Speedy Cash donates $100,000 to Speedway Childrens Charities Texas chapter

Speedy Cash, an Official Partner of Texas Motor Speedway, announced today a $100,000 donation to Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter.

The amount equals the largest single donation to Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter. Speedway Motorsports Chairman O. Bruton Smith donated $100,000 to the organization in 2007 in honor of the speedway’s 10 th anniversary celebration.

“We made the commitment a year ago to make a $1.00 donation for each SpeedyCash.com 400 ticket sold,” said Ryan Rathje Chief Marketing Officer at Speedy Cash. “Despite the pandemic reducing the number of fans able to attend the SpeedyCash.com 400 in person, we wanted to keep our commitment to help children in need.”

Speedy Cash is in the first year of a multi-year agreement as the entitlement partner of the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway. In February, 2020 the Wichita, Kansas-based company was also named the entitlement partner of SpeedyCash.com Victory Lane. Its relationship with the track began in June 2019 with a one-race sponsorship of the SpeedyCash.com 400.

The COVID-19 pandemic required the rescheduling of this year’s SpeedyCash.com 400 from its original June date with the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to Oct. 25. The rescheduled race will be the first of the NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader Sunday along with the NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

“When our friends at Speedy Cash shared the news of what they wanted to do for Speedway Children's Charities, I was overwhelmed by their kindness and the magnitude of their generosity,” said Speedway Children’s Charities Texas Chapter Executive Director Marissa Chaney. “They made this donation for no reason other than to support local children in need. 2020 has been a difficult year in many ways for many families and Speedy Cash stepped up to ensure we are able to fulfill our mission of helping those who need it most.”

