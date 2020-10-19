Limited general admission tickets on sale for the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg

Monday, Oct 19 25
Limited general admission tickets on sale for the 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg released a limited number of general admission tickets for sale. Fans should visit gpstpete.com to order tickets. Ticket purchasers needing assistance over the phone can call 1-888-476-4479.
 
The event was postponed from its original March weekend and is rescheduled to October 23-25, 2020. The picturesque 1.8-mile, 14-turn downtown, waterfront circuit is now the site of the season finale for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES with a championship on the line between two drivers, Chip Ganassi Racing’s Scott Dixon and Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden.
 
Existing ticketholders who did not elect to defer their tickets by the June 15th deadline have received communication directly to their email address on file. Previously purchased general admission tickets remain valid for gate entry with no action required, while reserved grandstand tickets have been re-issued to allow for safe distancing.
 
Competitors, spectators and all associated with the event will be subject to a health screening and temperature check before entry is permitted. All attendees will be required to wear masks or facial coverings at all times unless when eating or drinking with the “No Mask, No Entry” plan. Those who don’t have one will be issued a mask at the entry gates. All of the essential COVID-19 protocols for those attending are outlined at gpstpete.com/covid19.
 
For the 15th consecutive year, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship will be decided in the final race of the season. Scott Dixon and Josef Newgarden are separated by 32 points heading into the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Dixon will be racing for his sixth series championship, and Newgarden will be competing for his third title as last year’s champion while also looking to go back-to-back with wins on the streets of St. Pete.
 
For those fans who cannot attend in person, the 100-lap INDYCAR race is set to take the green flag at 2:32 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 25, with NBC providing live national coverage. Practice and qualifying sessions will be available for live streaming on NBC Sports Gold with the IndyCar Pass. 
 
Eight additional races will also be featured on the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg weekend schedule. For complete event information, visit gpstpete.com and additional answers to common questions are posted at gpstpete.com/covid19faq. Follow the event on social media with #FirestoneGP.
