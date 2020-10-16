Fort Leavenworth, KS personnel to serve as dignitaries for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Fort Leavenworth, KS will be well-represented for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway as several key members will be involved in the pre-race festivities. The race, which commences the Round of 8 in the Cup Series Playoffs, starts at 1:30 pm CT (NBC).

Lieutenant General James E. Rainey, Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms Center and Fort Leavenworth, will serve as the Grand Marshal. The honorary starter will be U.S. Army Sergeant Bryan Jacobo, the Fort Leavenworth 2019 Soldier of the Year and 2020 NCO of the Year. In addition, U.S. Army Specialist Reanna Lloyd, who is stationed at Fort Leavenworth will perform the national anthem while representatives from the Fort Leavenworth Sergeant Audie Murphy Club will serve as the color guard.

Lieutenant General James E. Rainey is a career Army Officer in command of the Combined Arms Center at Fort Leavenworth, KS. His primary responsibilities include leader development, military education and training for the Army. He was commissioned in 1987 as an Infantry Officer from Eastern Kentucky University, and has served continuously for over 33 years, including tours in Korea, Germany, Iraq and Afghanistan. He has commanded at every echelon from company to division, including most recently as the commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart Georgia. He earned his Master's degrees in Advanced Military Arts and Science from the School of Advanced Military Studies at Fort Leavenworth, KS and Public Administration from Troy University. He has been married to his wife Tracy for 32 years and they have two daughters.

Kansas Speedway PR