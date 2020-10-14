Macon Speedway Again To Be Part Of Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt 2021 Schedule

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is proud to announce the 2021 schedule, with a lineup that hosts 62 feature events, at 32 different venues, across 21 states. For Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL, the 2021 date is set for Saturday, April 24.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series made its first appearance at Macon Speedway in 2014 and ran each year through 2018. Unfortunately, the 2018 event was the last one at Macon Speedway as the 2019 event was rained out and the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19. The 2018 event saw a record crowd with great racing.

In other event news, all 62 events will be live streamed in conjunction with four live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network. There will be 37 original events televised on MAVTV, three events televised on CBS Sports Network, one event televised on CBS, and 14 events televised on NBC Sports Network.

Next year’s schedule is highlighted by a generous number of increased purses throughout the season. The richest Crown Jewel events of the tour’s schedule includes: Lucas Oil Speedway’s Show-Me 100 ($30,000 to win); Smoky Mountain Speedway’s Mountain Moonshine Classic ($20,000); I-80 Speedway’s Silver Dollar Nationals ($53,000); Florence Speedway’s North/South 100 ($50,000); Batesville Motor Speedway’s Topless 100 ($40,000); Port Royal Speedway’s The Rumble by the River #3 ($30,000); Tyler County Speedway’s Hillbilly Hundred ($30,000); Knoxville Raceway’s Late Model Nationals ($40,000); Brownstown Speedway’s Jackson 100 ($20,000); Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway’s Pittsburgher 100 ($20,000); and Portsmouth Raceway Park’s Dirt Track World Championship ($100,000).

2020 was a challenging year for many, including all of us in the racing industry. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series would like to thank all of our team owners, drivers and crew members, our event promoters, our loyal fans, and our tremendous marketing partners for your continued support. It is because of each of you, along with the hard work and determination of series officials and the unwavering support of Lucas Oil Products, the series will be able to complete 46 feature events, during the 2020 season, after this weekend’s $100,000 to win Dirt Track World Championship at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, OH.

2021 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Schedule:

Date Track Event Location To Win A-Main Purse Laps 1/21 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA Practice 1/22 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $12,000 $47,050 50 1/23 Golden Isles Speedway Super Bowl of Racing Brunswick, GA $15,000 $54,550 50 1/24 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL Practice 1/25 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000 $23,050 30 1/26 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $5,000 $23,050 30 1/27 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000 $30,775 40 1/28 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $7,000 $30,775 40 1/29 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $12,000 $47,050 50 1/30 East Bay Raceway Park 45th Annual Wrisco Winternationals Presented By Lucas Oil Tampa, FL $15,000 $54,550 50 2/1 Bubba Racway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000 $43,575 40 2/2 Bubba Racway Park Winter Nationals Ocala, FL $10,000 $43,575 40 2/3 All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Lake City, FL Practice 2/4 All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $10,000 $43,575 40 2/5 All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $12,000 $47,050 50 2/6 All-Tech Raceway Winter Nationals Lake City, FL $15,000 $54,550 50 3/19 Atomic Speedway Buckeye Spring 50 Chillicothe, OH $12,000 $52,800 50 3/20 Brownstown Speedway Indiana Icebreaker Brownstown, IN $15,000 $57,050 50 4/9 411 Motor Speedway Tennessee's Action Track 50 Seymour, TN $12,000 $52,800 50 4/10 Talladega Short Track E-Z-GO 50 Eastaboga, AL $15,000 $57,050 50 4/17 Hagerstown Speedway Nininger Tribute Hagerstown, MD $15,000 $57,050 50 4/18 Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA $10,000 $48,575 40 4/23 Tri-City Speedway Bullet Race Engines 50 Granite City, IL $12,000 $52,800 50 4/24 Macon Speedway Macon, IL $15,000 $57,050 100 4/30 Ponderosa Speedway 17th Annual John Bradshaw Memorial Junction City, KY $12,000 $52,800 50 5/1 Florence Speedway 35th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial Union, KY $15,000 $57,050 50 5/21 300 Raceway Farley, IA $12,000 $52,800 50 5/22 34 Raceway Triple 777 Trucking Lucky 50 Burlington, IA $15,000 $57,050 50 5/27 Lucas Oil Speedway 8th Annual Cowboy Classic Wheatland, MO $6,000 $26,750 45 5/28 Lucas Oil Speedway The Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson Wheatland, MO $6,000 $26,750 40 5/29 Lucas Oil Speedway 29th Annual Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 Wheatland, MO $30,000 $128,700 100 6/17 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel Columbus, MS $5,000 $25,000 25 6/18 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel Columbus, MS $5,000 $25,000 25 6/19 Magnolia Motor Speedway Clash at the Mag presented by Big River Steel Columbus, MS $15,000 $63,450 60 6/25 Deer Creek Speedway NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Spring Valley, MN $12,000 $52,800 50 6/26 Deer Creek Speedway NAPA Auto Parts Gopher 50 Spring Valley, MN $15,000 $57,050 50 7/2 Portsmouth Raceway Park Independence 50 Portsmouth, OH $12,000 $52,800 50 7/3 Muskingum County Speedway Freedom 50 Zanesville, OH $15,000 $57,050 50 7/8 Cherokee Speedway 23rd Annual Grassy Smith Memorial Gaffney, SC $10,000 $48,575 50 7/9 Smoky Mountain Speedway Mountain Moonshine Classic Maryville, TN $12,000 $52,800 40 7/10 Smoky Mountain Speedway Mountain Moonshine Classic Maryville, TN $20,000 $73,400 60 7/16 Tri-City Speedway NAPA Know How 50 Granite City, IL $12,000 $52,800 50 7/17 Lucas Oil Speedway 15th Annual Diamond Nationals Wheatland, MO $15,000 $57,050 50 7/22 I-80 Speedway Dirt Track Bank Go 50 Greenwood, NE $12,000 $52,800 50 7/23 I-80 Speedway Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals Greenwood, NE Prelim 7/24 I-80 Speedway Imperial Tile Silver Dollar Nationals Greenwood, NE $53,000 $181,350 80 8/12 Florence Speedway Sunoco North/South Shootout Union, KY $10,000 $48,575 50 8/13 Florence Speedway 39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Union, KY Prelim 8/14 Florence Speedway 39th Annual Sunoco North/South 100 Union, KY $50,000 $160,050 100 8/19 Batesville Motor Speedway 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Batesville, AR $5,000 $25,000 30 8/20 Batesville Motor Speedway 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Batesville, AR $5,000 $25,000 30 8/21 Batesville Motor Speedway 29th Annual COMP Cams Topless 100 Presented by Nutrien Ag Solutions Batesville, AR $40,000 $129,275 100 8/26 Port Royal Speedway The Rumble by the River #1 Port Royal, PA $10,000 $48,575 30 8/27 Port Royal Speedway The Rumble by the River #2 Port Royal, PA $12,000 $52,800 40 8/28 Port Royal Speedway The Rumble by the River #3 Port Royal, PA $30,000 $118,650 50 9/4 Portsmouth Raceway Park River Days Rumble Presented by Pepsi Portsmouth, OH $15,000 $57,050 50 9/5 Tyler County Speedway 53rd Annual Hillbilly Hundred Middlebourne, WV $30,000 $91,125 100 9/16 Knoxville Raceway Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 $28,230 25 9/17 Knoxville Raceway Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $7,000 $28,230 25 9/18 Knoxville Raceway Lucas Oil Late Model Nationals Knoxville, IA $40,000 $180,250 100 9/24 Brownstown Speedway Night Before the Jackson Brownstown, IN $10,000 $48,575 40 9/25 Brownstown Speedway 42nd Annual Jackson 100 Brownstown, IN $20,000 $73,400 100 10/1 Raceway 7 Great Lakes 50 Conneaut, OH $12,000 $52,800 50 10/2 Pittsburgh Motor Speedway 33rd Annual Pittsburgher 100 Imperial, PA $20,000 $73,400 100 10/9 The Red Clay at Woodstock - Historic Dixie Speedway Lucas Oil Dixie Shootout Woodstock, GA $15,000 $57,050 50 10/10 Rome Speedway Lucas Oil Rome Showdown Rome, GA $10,000 $48,575 50 10/15 Portsmouth Raceway Park 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship Portsmouth, OH Prelim 10/16 Portsmouth Raceway Park 41st Annual Dirt Track World Championship Portsmouth, OH $100,000 $191,485 100

Macon Speedway PR