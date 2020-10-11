Charlotte Motor Speedway Presents Historical Mural to Honor Jimmie Johnson; Establishes $48,000 Scholarship Fund in His Name Ahead of Bank of America ROVAL™ 400

In advance of seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion Jimmie Johnson’s final race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, speedway officials honored the career of the future Hall-of-Famer with legacy gifts both at the legendary superspeedway and in the Cabarrus County community.

Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith unveiled a 207-square-foot historical mural featuring memorable scenes from Johnson’s victories at America’s Home for Racing. The mural, which recognizes Johnson as the winningest NASCAR Cup Series driver in Charlotte Motor Speedway history, is located on the frontstretch concourse for fans to enjoy for years to come.

“Jimmie Johnson’s impact on our sport is immeasurable, and there is no track on the circuit where he’s had a more dominant impact than at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Smith. “With an amazing 12 career wins at Charlotte to his credit, Jimmie demonstrated a mastery over the competition that is unmatched in our illustrious 61-year history. When it comes to Charlotte, Jimmie Johnson has been THE man to beat.”

Johnson tallied four wins in the Bank of America 500 (2004, 2005, 2009, 2016), four NASCAR All-Star Race wins (2003, 2006, 2012, 2013) and four wins in one of NASCAR’s crown jewels, the Coca-Cola 600 (2003, 2004, 2005, 2014). Among active drivers, Kevin Harvick is currently second on the all-time Cup Series win list at Charlotte with five total victories (two Coca-Cola 600s; two NASCAR All-Star Races; one Bank of America 500).

As accomplished as Jimmie Johnson has been on the track, perhaps his greatest legacy will be the charitable influence that he and his wife, Chandra, have had in the community through the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. Mirroring the foundation’s support of public education, Charlotte Motor Speedway established a $48,000 Jimmie Johnson Scholarship Fund to benefit deserving Cabarrus County high school seniors. CMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter announced the scholarship fund alongside Cabarrus County School Superintendent Dr. Chris Lowder.

“Jimmie and Chandra have generously supported those in need through their foundation, and this scholarship will assist a deserving area student in pursuit of a college education each year for the next decade,” said Walter. “Charlotte Motor Speedway will proudly provide a $4,800 annual scholarship in Jimmie Johnson’s name to a deserving senior with career pursuits in fitness, nutrition or exercise science, passions that Jimmie has championed as much as he has racing.”

The student will be selected by the Cabarrus County School System.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway will always have a special place in my heart,” Johnson said. “I’ve have shared so much success here across my career. To think that the scholarship will help individuals for years to come means so much to me, to my family and to the Jimmie Johnson Foundation. To know that this gift will truly change the recipient’s life – you can’t really put words to how important that is. Marcus and the entire Smith family are great friends and I am very grateful for this honor.”

Johnson’s last NASCAR race as a full-time driver at Charlotte Motor Speedway is today’s Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, scheduled for worldwide telecast at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC, with radio broadcast coverage on PRN affiliates and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

CMS PR